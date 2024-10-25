Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Oct. 25 (Bet the OVER)
The Milwaukee Bucks got off to a strong start on Wednesday, beating the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers by double digits on the road.
Now, Milwaukee is at home on Friday night against the Chicago Bulls, who lost by 12 to the New Orleans Pelicans on opening night.
Both of these teams played high-scoring affairs, and the Bucks got a massive showing from Damian Lillard — a positive sign for them this season.
Chicago looks a lot different from last season with Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan gone, but can it cover as a major underdog?
Here’s a breakdown for the odds, key players and my best bet for Friday night’s matchup.
Bulls vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls +9.5 (-110)
- Bucks -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +360
- Bucks: -470
Total
- 231 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Oct. 25
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Wisconsin, Chicago Sport Network
- Bulls record: 0-1
- Bucks record: 1-0
Bulls vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – out
- E.J. Liddell – questionable
- Adama Sanogo – questionable
- DJ Steward – questionable
- Dalen Terry – available
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Brook Lopez – probable
- Khris Middleton – out
Bulls vs. Bucks Key Player to Watch
Chicago Bulls
Zach LaVine: LaVine had a solid season debut, scoring 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting (5-for-8 from 3) as the Bulls’ primary option on offense. How LaVine shares the ball with Coby White, Josh Giddey and others in this Bulls offense will be something to watch in the 2024-25 season.
Milwaukee Bucks
Damian Lillard: No Khris Middleton, no problem. Dame went off against Philly, scoring 30 points on 6-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc. He also added nine rebounds and six assists. The Bucks are hoping that Lillard can find his scoring form from the 2022-23 season and earlier after a down shooting season in the 2023-24 campaign.
Bulls vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
I think this game is destined to go OVER the total of 231, something both teams did in their season opener.
Milwaukee has a potent offensive attack when Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are playing well, and the Bucks should thrive against a Bulls team that lost its best perimeter defender in Caruso.
Chicago allowed 123 points on Thursday despite Dejounte Murray getting injured and Zion Williamson sitting out for the Pelicans.
Meanwhile, the Bulls have some offense. Lavine, Coby White and Nikola Vucevic can all fill it up, and they scored 111 points on Wednesday despite a down game from White.
Let’s root for points in this Central Division matchup.
Pick: OVER 231 (-110)
