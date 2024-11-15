Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Friday, Nov. 15
For the second time this week, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Chicago Bulls, this time at home in an NBA Cup matchup.
Cleveland won by six points on Monday against Chicago, riding a huge 36-point game from Donovan Mitchell.
On Wednesday, Cleveland survived a scare against the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers to move to 13-0 on the season — the best start in franchise history.
Meanwhile, the Bulls pulled off a massive upset against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden — despite blowing a 22-point second half lead.
Oddsmakers have the Cavs heavily favored in this one, but are they due to finally lose a game?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, prop bets to place and my prediction for Friday’s NBA Cup clash.
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bulls +10.5 (-112)
- Cavs -10.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +390
- Cavs: -520
Total
- 236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 15
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to Watch (TV):
- Bulls record: 5-7
- Cavs record: 13-0
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – out
- DJ Steward – out
- Adama Sanogo – probable
Cavs Injury Report
- Jarrett Allen – probable
- Evan Mobley – probable
- Max Strus – out
- Emoni Bates – out
- Sam Merrill – out
Best NBA Prop Bets for Bulls vs. Cavaliers
Chicago Bulls Prop Bets
- Zach LaVine OVER 20.5 Points
Over his last two games (one against Cleveland), LaVine has 31 and 26 points, taking 37 combined shots over those matchups. On the season, he's averaging 23.4 points per game, so this number is a little low, even against a strong Cleveland defense.
LaVine had 26 points on 12-of-20 shooting against the Cavs on Monday.
Cleveland Cavaliers Prop Bets
- Evan Mobley Double-Double (+100)
Mobley picked up a double-double against the Bulls on Monday, putting up 15 points and 11 rebounds. While he isn't averaging a double-double on the season, Mobley has a great matchup against a Chicago team that plays at the fastest pace in the NBA this season.
Mobley has been in double digits scoring in every game, and Chicago allows 45.8 opponent rebounds per game -- 26th in the NBA. He's a great bet at even money on Friday.
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Cleveland deserves to be a major favorite in this one given its start to the season, but the Cavs have been in some close calls as of late, beating Brooklyn by five, Chicago by six and Philly (without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George) by eight.
The Cavs aren’t going undefeated this season, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see Chicago cover this game after a momentum building win against New York.
Chicago doesn’t defend, but it plays at the fastest pace in the NBA, meaning it can score a ton of points on a good night — like against New York.
The Bulls are 6-6 ATS overall and 4-3 ATS as road underdogs heading into this matchup.
Cleveland is off to a great ATS start (9-4 overall), but this may be a few too many points for my liking on Friday.
The Cavs likely will win, but I expect the second matchup between these teams in five days to be another close one.
Pick: Bulls +10.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.