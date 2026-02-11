Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 11

The Boston Celtics are looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to the Knicks when they host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Sunday’s 111-89 home loss to New York ended Boston’s five-game winning streak. However, the Celtics now host a team on a five-game losing streak. In fact, Chicago has just one win in its last nine games.

These two teams split their first two meetings with the home squad winning each contest.

The oddsmakers have the Celtics as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Bulls vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls +13.5 (-110)

Celtics -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bulls: +470

Celtics: -650

Total

225.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Bulls vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, NBCSB

Bulls record: 24-30

Celtics record: 34-19

Bulls vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Noa Essengue – out

Josh Giddey – doubtful

Tre Jones – doubtful

Yuki Kawamura – out

Mac McClung – out

Isaac Okoro – questionable

Jalen Smith – doubtful

Celtics Injury Report

Sam Hauser – probable

Neemias Queta – probable

Max Shulga – out

Jayson Tatum – out

John Tonje – out

Bulls vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet

Collin Sexton is seeing more minutes now with the Bulls after being traded from Charlotte, but that's resulted in just five assists through two games. In fact, he’s been held UNDER 4.5 assists in each of his last 10 contests, including just one assist last time out despite playing 32 minutes in Brooklyn.

On top of that, the Celtics are pretty stingy when it comes to allowing assists. They allow the seventh-fewest dimes in the league at 25 per game, including 6.2 to shooting guards.

Given the Bulls’ lackluster offense, which limits Sexton’s assists, and the Celtics’ great defense, I can’t see the guard getting to five assists tonight in Boston.

Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

The Bulls need the All-Star break in the worst way. They’ve lost five games in a row, including by eight as -3 favorites in Brooklyn last time out. Before that, they lost by exactly 16 against Denver, Toronto, and Milwaukee, with a 43-point loss in Miami before that.

Boston is looking to bounce back from a bad loss to the Knicks, and they had two days off to get ready for this one. The C’s had a few big wins during their five-game winning streak, including covering -12 against the Kings and -13.5 against Milwaukee.

A healthy Chicago team might make this a game, but the Bulls aren’t that right now. This is Boston’s chance to head into the break with a big blowout win at home.

Pick: Celtics -13.5 (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.