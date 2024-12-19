Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 19
For the second time this season, the Boston Celtics take on the Chicago Bulls, this time at TD Garden in Boston.
The C’s are massive favorites in this game after the Bulls narrowly beat the Toronto Raptors (without Zach LaVine) on Monday night.
Boston comes into this game with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, and it’s won eight of its last 10 games.
Earlier this season, Boston scored 138 points in a win over Chicago, so this game could have some fireworks – and oddsmakers agree. They have set the total in this matchup all the way up at 246 points.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Bulls vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bulls +14.5 (-110)
- Celtics -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +700
- Celtics: -1100
Total
- 241.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 19
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, CHSN
- Bulls record: 12-15
- Celtics record: 21-5
Bulls vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Chris Duarte – out
- Josh Giddey – questionable
- EJ Liddell – out
- DJ Steward – out
- Adama Sanogo – out
- Dalen Terry – questionable
Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Sam Hauser – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – questionable
- Drew Peterson – out
- Baylor Scheierman – out
- Xavier Tillman – questionable
- Anton Watson – out
Bulls vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
- Nikola Vucevic OVER 29.5 Points and Rebounds (-110)
Nikola Vucevic dominated the Celtics in their first meeting this season, putting up 32 points and 11 rebounds on 11-of-16 shooting from the field.
The veteran big man is having a great season, averaging 21.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, clearing 29.5 points and rebounds in 18 of his 26 games.
He has failed to clear this number in three straight, but I’m going to buy him against a Boston team that he’s cleared this prop against five times in his last eight games (since the 2022-23 season).
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
- Jrue Holiday OVER 11.5 Points (-120)
Has Jrue Holiday turned things around after a down stretch in November?
He’s scored 12 or more points in four straight games, putting up 12, 12, 23 and 20 points over that stretch. Holiday is averaging 12.6 points per game on the season, shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3. His 3-point percentage is way down from last season, but if he can turn that around, he’s a great bet against a Bulls team that ranks No. 1 in pace and No. 25 in defensive rating.
Bulls vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
This game should be a high-scoring one, as these teams combined for 267 points in an NBA Cup Group Play matchup earlier this season.
The Bulls are a perfect OVER team (they’ve hit it in 16 of 27 games), playing at the fastest pace in the NBA while ranking in the bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating.
However, the Bulls can score with some of the best of them, ranking No. 12 in offensive rating.
That’s where Boston comes in, as it scored 138 points on this Chicago defense earlier this season and is No. 2 overall in the NBA in offensive rating. The C’s take a ton of 3-pointers, and Chicago is going to allow them to get plenty up with how many possessions it has on a nightly basis.
Instead of laying double digits with Boston, let’s root for points on Thursday night.
Pick: OVER 241.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
