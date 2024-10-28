Bulls vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Oct. 28 (Bet the OVER?)
The Memphis Grizzlies are 2-1 through their first three games after beating the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, and they’ll host the Chicago Bulls on Monday.
Chicago upset the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, but it lost the second end of a back-to-back on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Memphis welcomed star Jaren Jackson Jr. back into the rotation against Orlando, and it should be one of the better teams in the Western Conference if it can stay healthy. Meanwhile, the Bulls have gotten some big scoring games from Coby White and Zach LaVine, but they’ve struggled to get everyone going on the same night.
Does that change on Monday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for this inter-conference matchup.
Bulls vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls +6.5 (-108)
- Grizzlies -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +215
- Grizzlies: -265
Total
- 233.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bulls vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 28
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, CHSN
- Bulls record: 1-2
- Grizzlies record: 2-1
Bulls vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – available
- DJ Steward – out
- EJ Liddell – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- John Konchar – questionable
- Ja Morant – questionable
- GG Jackson – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
- Cam Spencer – out
- Luke Kennard – out
Bulls vs. Grizzlies Key Players to Watch
Chicago Bulls
Coby White: It’s been a strange season for Coby White. He scored 10 points in the opener, 35 in a win over the Bucks and just nine on 0-of-9 shooting from 3 against the Thunder. Can he get back on track against Memphis?
Memphis Grizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr.: The former DPOY made his season debut against the Orlando Magic, playing 23 minutes and putting up 13 points, four boards, one assist and one steal. It’ll be interesting to see how many minutes JJJ plays in the opening weeks of the season.
Bulls vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
This matchup may end up being a high-scoring affair, as the Bulls are 2-1 to the OVER and the Grizzlies are 3-0, clearing 233.5 points in all three of their matchups.
A big reason why?
These teams are No. 1 and No. 2 in the league in pace so far this season. So, we should expect a ton of possessions on Monday in Memphis.
The Grizzlies added Jaren Jackson Jr. back to their lineup in their last game, which should be a huge boost to their overall attack. Meanwhile, Chicago has gotten big games from Coby White and Zach LaVine to open the season – despite ranking 28th in the league in offensive rating.
If the pace keeps up in this matchup, 233.5 points should be an easy OVER for these squads.
Pick: OVER 233.5 (-108)
