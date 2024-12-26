Bulls vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 26
The Chicago Bulls have dropped back-to-back games heading into Thursday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, but there is an interesting trend that could favor Chicago in this matchup.
The Bulls are a shocking 4-11 straight up at home, but they’ve won nine of their 15 games on the road – posting an 8-6-1 ATS record in those games.
Atlanta has surprised some people to open the campaign, winning 15 of its first 30 games to pull into the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks are down a key rotation player in Onyeka Okongwu tonight, and Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic are both listed as questionable.
Oddsmakers have set the Hawks as 6.5-point favorites at home, but Chicago has two double-digit wins over Atlanta in the 2024-25 season.
Who will cover tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my best bet for Thursday’s contest.
Bulls vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bulls +6.5 (-112)
- Hawks -6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +215
- Hawks: -265
Total
- 242.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bulls vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 26
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, CHSN
- Bulls record: 13-17
- Hawks record: 15-15
Bulls vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – doubtful
- Ayo Dosunmu – questionable
- Josh Giddey – questionable
- EJ Liddell – out
- DJ Steward – out
- Adama Sanogo – out
Hawks Injury Report
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – questionable
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Mouhamed Gueye – questionable
- Onyeka Okongwu – out
- Trae Young – questionable
- Cody Zeller – out
Bulls vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach LaVine OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-154)
Bulls guard Zach LaVine is averaging 4.5 rebounds per game this season, and he’s cleared 3.5 boards in six of his last seven games.
There should be a ton of possessions in this matchup, as the Hawks and Bulls rank second and third in the NBA in pace. LaVine has fallen short of this prop in the first two meetings between these teams, but he’s hit the glass at a higher rate as of late.
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Johnson UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is having a terrific season, but he isn’t a volume shooter from beyond the arc.
Johnson is attempting just 4.3 3-pointers per game, and he’s failed to hit multiple shots from deep in each of his last four contests. Not only that, but Chicago has done a great job defending the 3-ball in the 2024-25 campaign.
Opponents are shooting just 34.2 percent from 3 against the Bulls – the third-worst percentage in the NBA.
Bulls vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
This is entirely too many points to give Chicago, especially since it’s been one of the best road teams in the NBA this season.
The Bulls already have a pair of outright wins against Atlanta, and they’re totally comfortable with pushing the pace and playing uptempo like the Hawks.
With Okongwu out and Trae Young questionable, there is a lot less room for error for an Atlanta team that is just 2-7 against the spread when favored at home this season.
I’ll gladly take the points on Thursday.
Pick: Bulls +6.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.