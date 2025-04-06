Bulls vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 6
The Chicago Bulls’ late-season surge has moved them into the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, just ahead of the Miami Heat as the closing week of the regular season approaches.
Chicago has won back-to-back games and seven of its last 10 heading into Sunday’s matchup with the tanking Charlotte Hornets, who won’t have LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Brandon Miller or Josh Green on Sunday and could be without Mark Williams (questionable) as well.
Charlotte has just 19 wins in the 2024-25 season, and it’s the No. 14 seed in the Eastern Conference. With the Hornets focused on the draft lottery, oddsmakers have set the Bulls as 10-point favorites in Sunday’s contest.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Bulls vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bulls -10 (-105)
- Hornets +10 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bulls: -440
- Hornets: +340
Total
- 228 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 6
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Bulls record: 35-42
- Hornets record: 19-58
Bulls vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – questionable
- Dalen Terry – probable
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- Tre Jones – out
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Tre Mann – out
- Damion Baugh – out
- Josh Green – out
- Nick Smith Jr. – questionable
- Mark Williams – questionable
Bulls vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Josh Giddey OVER 17.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
It’s been a strong finish to the regular season for Josh Giddey, who has easily been one of the driving forces in this run up the standings for the Bulls.
Giddey is the ultimate triple-double threat, as he’s the table setter for this Chicago offense and is averaging 14.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. However, over his last 16 games (since the All-Star break), Giddey is averaging 21.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game.
I’m targeting his assists and rebounds prop in this one, as he’s picked up at least 18 rebounds and assists in 12 of those 16 games. He should stuff the stat sheet against a weak Charlotte team on Sunday afternoon.
Bulls vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
This is a great spot for the Bulls to further their chances of earning the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. Plus, Chicago is just a game back of the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 8 seed – which is a huge spot to earn since it gives the team in the eight spot two chances to win one play-in game to make the playoffs.
Chicago is rolling right now, improving to 3-2-1 against the spread as a road favorite and 19-19 straight up on the road due to this recent stretch.
Meanwhile, the Hornets have seen their record as home underdogs slip – they failed to cover in their last game in this spot – while they tank for a better chance at a top pick.
Chicago is 11th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games while the Hornets have slipped all the way to 26th. I expect Chicago to run away with this matchup since it still has a ton to play for in the play-in tournament picture.
Pick: Bulls -10 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
