Bulls vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 17
The Chicago Bulls are just one game out of the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday night’s matchup with the Utah Jazz.
Utah has the worst record in the Western Conference, and it’s coming off a blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Since this is the second night of a back-to-back, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Utah sit a handful of players on Monday.
As a result, the Bulls are road favorites for just the sixth time this season (they’ve gone 2-2-1 against the spread in the previous five chances).
Can Coby White and company continue to keep the pressure on the teams ahead of them in the East’s play-in picture?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Bulls vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bulls -6 (-108)
- Jazz +6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bulls: -225
- Jazz: +185
Total
- 242.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bulls vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 17
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Root Sports
- Bulls record: 28-39
- Jazz record: 15-53
Bulls vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – out
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- Josh Giddey – doubtful
- EJ Liddell – out
- Jahmir Young – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Coby White – probable
Jazz Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Bulls vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tre Jones OVER 13.5 Points (-105)
Tre Jones has started the last six games for Chicago, and he’s scored 14 or more points in four of them. With Josh Giddey (doubtful) dealing with an injury, Jones and Coby White are being called upon to carry more of the load on offense for the Bulls.
Don’t be shocked if Jones soars past this number against a Utah team that is 28th in the NBA in opponent points per game this season.
Bulls vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
It’s unclear if the Jazz will sit a ton of players on the second night of a back-to-back, but I still think this line is a value on the Bulls, who have won six of their last 10 games. Chicago is 11th in the NBA in net rating over that stretch, and it should be able to outscore a Utah team that is dead last in offensive rating over its last 10 games.
On top of that, the Bulls have actually been really solid on the road, going 15-17 straight up and covering the spread (2-2-1) in a couple of games as a road favorite.
The Jazz, who are fully tanking for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, could use the back-to-back as an easy excuse to sit players like Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler.
I’ll gladly lay the points with Chicago, as it appears to have turned a corner down the stretch of this season.
Pick: Bulls -6 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.