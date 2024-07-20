Bulls vs. Lakers Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 20th
The Lakers Summer League hasn’t lived up to the hype, but can the team finish on a high note?
Bronny James has seemingly found his rhythm, as have the Lakers who scored their first win last time out. However, the Bulls have turned it on as well as lottery pick Matas Buzelis has had plenty of highlights in Las Vegas.
Chicago enters as favorites, can the team hand LA another loss?
Bulls vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls: -3.5 (-110)
- Lakers: +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bulls: -178
- Lakers: +142
Total: 177.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Bulls vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, July 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV/ESPN+
- Bulls Record: 2-2
- Lakers Record: 2-2
Bulls vs. Lakers Key Players to Watch
Chicago Bulls
Matas Buzelis: Buzelis struggled to score efficiently hitting only four of his 17 shots, but he has had a bevy of highlights and dropped 28 as well in one of the team’s four games. Buzelis has been able to get to the rim with relative ease, can he find answers against a shaky LA defense?
Los Angeles Lakers
Bronny James: James has improved his play as Summer League has gone on, fresh off a 13-point outing in a win against the Cavaliers. Can he cap his time in Las Vegas on a high note?
Bulls vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
Scoring has been a chore for both teams during its time in Las Vegas, each team scoring 90 or more points just once in regulation.
While James continues to see a bulk of the minutes, the Lakers are struggling to get sound ball handling and playmaking, leading to a limited offensive output.
Meanwhile, the Bulls have been a shaky three-point shooting team, and I struggle to see the team getting much separation from the Lakers.
I’ll bet on a defensive minded affair as neither team’s offense has proven trustworthy to date.
I’ll side with the under.
PICK: UNDER 177.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.