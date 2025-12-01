Bulls vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 1
After a slow start to the 2025-26 season, the Orlando Magic are rolling right now, winning eight of their last 10 games to move back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.
On Monday, the Magic will look to build on a win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday in NBA Cup Group Play when they take on the struggling Chicago Bulls. The Bulls got off to a fast start, but they’ve lost three in a row and seven of their last 10 to fall down into the play-in tournament area in the Eastern Conference standings.
Josh Giddey is playing at an All-Star level, but the Bulls aren’t that great of a team, which is why their win total was set in the low 30s coming into the campaign.
Paolo Banchero has been out for the Magic with a groin injury, and he’s listed as out on Monday against Chicago.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s action.
Bulls vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bulls +8.5 (-112)
- Magic -8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +275
- Magic: -345
Total
- 239.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Bulls vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 1
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Bulls record: 9-10
- Magic record: 12-8
Bulls vs. Magic Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach Collins – doubtful
- Noa Essengue – out
- Isaac Okoro – out
- Lachlan Olbrich – probable
- Julian Phillips – questionable
- Jalen Smith – out
- Dalen Terry – doubtful
- Coby White – probable
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Jamal Cain – out
- Colin Castleton – out
- Orlando Robinson – out
- Franz Wagner – available
- Mortiz Wagner – out
Bulls vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Franz Wagner OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-111)
Wagner's points prop is set a little high -- even against a shaky Chicago defense -- as it's well above his season average and he's only cleared 24.5 points in one of his last six games. So, I’m looking to back him on the glass on Monday.
The Magic forward is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game and pulled down seven boards in his first meeting with the Bulls this season. This is going to be a fast-paced game, as Chicago is No. 2 in the NBA in pace -- which should lead to some extra rebounding chances.
Wagner has eight games with seven or more boards this season, and he grabbed at least five rebounds in every game in November. The Bulls are allowing 47.3 opponent rebounds per game, which is good for 26th in the NBA.
Bulls vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
The Magic are rolling as of late, winning eight of their last 10 games, and I’m buying them to beat the Bulls – even with Banchero out.
Chicago started off hot, but it has fallen apart recently, losing three in a row and seven of 10 to fall to 9-10 this season.
The Bulls rank just 20th in net rating, and their defense – which was No. 1 for a week or so early in the season – is now 23rd in the league.
That’s not a recipe for success, especially against an Orlando team that has a net rating of +5.0 at home.
Chicago is just 3-8 against the spread on the road this season, and it has several players on the injury report for this matchup.
I’m buying the Magic to win big at home.
Pick: Magic -8.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
