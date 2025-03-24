Bulls vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 24
The Denver Nuggets picked up a huge win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night to pull within one game of the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Now, the Nuggets have a quick turnaround on Monday against the Chicago Bulls, who blew out the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.
Chicago has jumped into the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, and it could give Denver some issues if players sit on the second night of a back-to-back. Plus, the Nuggets have gone several games in a row without Nikola Jokic (elbow, ankle).
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Monday night.
Bulls vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls +3 (-108)
- Nuggets -3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +130
- Nuggets: -155
Total
- 238.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 24
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, CHSN
- Bulls record: 31-40
- Nuggets record: 45-27
Bulls vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – out
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- Tre Jones – out
- EJ Liddell – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Jahmir Young – out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Bulls vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Matas Buzelis OVER 11.5 Points (-125)
This month, Buzelis is averaging 12.8 points per game, clearing 11.5 points in five of 11 games. He is coming off a huge 31-point game against the Los Angeles Lakers, but the points and minutes have fluctuated for Buzelis night to night.
He could be worth a target in this game with Ball and Tre Jones ruled out.
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jamal Murray OVER 6.5 Assists (+110)
I’m willing to take a shot on this prop for Jamal Murray if Nikola Jokic sits again on Monday.
Murray is averaging 6.0 assists per game, but he had seven on Sunday night and the Bulls are just 27th in the league in opponent assists per game this season.
Bulls vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
I lean with the Bulls to cover in this game, although I caution that bettors should wait to see if Jokic ends up playing on Monday.
The Bulls have been solid on the road (16-14 against the spread as road dogs), and they are sixth in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games.
Over that same stretch, the Nuggets are just 21st in net rating, and they’re 4-6 straight up when Jokic doesn’t play.
With the Nuggets sitting players for injuries/rest in recent weeks, I am not sold on them covering in this game – especially since they have yet to release an injury report.
Denver is just 14-14-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season.
Pick: Bulls +3 (-108 at DraftKings)
