Bulls vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 28

The Indiana Pacers return home to face off against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

The Pacers were underdogs on each of their five games on the road trip, but they did upset the Thunder as +15.5 dogs.

The Bulls are looking to get back on track after a home loss to the Lakers on Monday night ended their four-game winning streak.

Indiana won the first two meetings this season 103-101 at home and 120-105 in Chicago.

The oddsmakers have the Pacers as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Bulls vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bulls -2.5 (-108)

Pacers +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Bulls: -135

Pacers: +114

Total

235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Bulls vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 28

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, FDSN IN

Bulls record: 23-23

Pacers record: 11-36

Bulls vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Noa Essengue – out

Tre Jones – out

Yuki Kawamura – out

Emanuel Miller – out

Pacers Injury Report

Tyrese Haliburton – out

Taelon Peter – doubtful

Ethan Thompson – probable

Obi Toppin – out

Jarace Walker – questionable

Bulls vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets

Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

Andrew Nembhard has been putting up points all season long, but the Pacers guard has really come alive with the dimes and on the glass in 2026. This month, Nembhard is averaging 9.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. His season averages are a bit lower at 7.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

The guard cleared this 11.5 number with 13 assists alone last time out, and had 11 assists in Oklahoma City before that. He added five and seven rebounds, respectively, in those games, to easily get over 11.5 RA.

Nembhard now has 12+ RA in three straight games, four of five, and eight of his last 10 games. I’ll take these plus odds or that to continue against a Bulls team that’s in the bottom half of the league in terms of rebounds and assists allowed.

Bulls vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

The first game after a long road trip is always a tough spot for a team, especially so when they lost four of five on the trip. That’s the case for the Pacers tonight, so I can only look the Bulls way in Indiana.

Chicago has bounced back well from its last three losses, and I don’t think that will change tonight. The Bulls are getting healthier and should be able to pick up a healthy win in Indiana tonight.

Pick: Bulls -2.5 (-108)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

