Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 2
The Chicago Bulls are clinging to the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference entering Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
Detroit is the No. 7 seed in the East and sitting at .500, a massive step forward from last season. Cade Cunningham has been the driving force for the Pistons, and he’s coming off a 40-point game in a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.
Chicago has struggled as of late, winning just three of its last 10 games, and it’s likely down Zach LaVine (doubtful) tonight.
Can the Bulls – currently set as road underdogs – hang around with the surging Pistons?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction on Sunday night.
Bulls vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bulls +5 (-105)
- Pistons -5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +180
- Pistons: -218
Total
- 233 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Detroit, CHSN
- Bulls record: 21-28
- Pistons record: 24-24
Bulls vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Torrey Craig – out
- Talen Horton-Tucker – questionable
- Zach LaVine – doubtful
- EJ Liddell – out
- Adama Sanogo – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
Pistons Injury Report
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Daniss Jenkins – out
- Tolu Smith – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
Bulls vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Matas Buzelis OVER 8.5 Points (-120)
Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis has cleared 8.5 points in three straight matchups, and he should see a big role once again on Sunday with Zach LaVine listed as doubtful.
Buzelis hasn’t taken a ton of shots over this stretch, but he’s played at least 19:53 in each game – playing over 21 minutes in two straight. Don’t be shocked if his role continues to expand on Sunday.
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 28.5 Points (-115)
Cade Cunningham has scored 29 or more points in five of his last six games, and he’s averaging 27.6 points per game since the start of the new year.
The All-Star guard has a great matchup against a Bulls team that has allowed the second-most points per game in the NBA this season. Cunningham had 26 points in a matchup with Chicago earlier this season, but he’s come on stronger as a scorer as of late.
Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
The Bulls have played better on the road this season, winning half of their games, than at home, which is a good sign entering this matchup.
While Detroit is the No. 7 seed in the East and overachieving to this point in the 2024-25 campaign, it has really struggled when favored at home.
The Pistons are just 2-6 against the spread in that spot, and now they’re laying five points against a Bulls team that beat them by 10 earlier this season.
Losing LaVine is huge for the Bulls – and Chicago has been a terrible defensive team this season – but Detroit is just 5-5 in its last 10 games and in the bottom half of the NBA in net rating. Over that same stretch, the Bulls are in the bottom five in net rating, but they did knock off Toronto and Denver in two of their last three games.
Given the Pistons’ struggles covering as a favorite, I’ll take the points in this matchup between two play-in tournament squads in the East.
Pick: Bulls +5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.