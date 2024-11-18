Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Monday, Nov. 18
Are the Detroit Pistons going to have a chance to make the playoffs in the 2024-25 season?
After dominating the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening, the Pistons are 7-8 on the season and will play the second night of a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.
Chicago was crushed by the Houston Rockets on Sunday, and it comes into Monday’s matchup as a road underdog – a spot that it is just 4-4 against the spread this season.
Can the Pistons cover the spread and get back to .500 on the season?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, prop bets and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Bulls vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bulls +4.5 (-112)
- Pistons -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +154
- Pistons: -185
Total
- 233 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bulls vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 18
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports CHSN
- Bulls record: 5-9
- Pistons record: 7-8
Bulls vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pistons Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Best NBA Prop Bets for Bulls vs. Pistons
Chicago Bulls Prop Bets
- Coby White OVER 19.5 Points (-110)
While the Bulls aren’t playing great basketball, Coby White has scored 20 or more points in nine of his 14 games this season. After finishing with just eight in a blowout loss to Houston on Sunday, White is a buy-low candidate on the second night of a back-to-back.
On the season, White is averaging 19.5 points on 14.4 shots (8.93-point attempts) per game. If he can keep that usage up, he’s a solid bet to clear this number against Detroit.
Detroit Pistons Prop Bets
- Cade Cunningham OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-130)
Former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham is off to a great start for the 7-8 Pistons, averaging 23.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Cunningham has put up four triple-doubles on the season, including Sunday’s blowout win over Washington.
The Pistons guard has 16 or more rebounds and assists in eight straight games and nine times in 15 games this season. He should be able to rack up plenty of stats against a Chicago team that ranks No. 1 in pace and No. 25 in defensive rating this season.
Bulls vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
The difference for the Pistons this season?
J.B. Bickerstaff has this young group playing the No. 6 (!!) defense in the NBA, and the Pistons have won back-to-back games heading into Monday’s contest.
This is a prime matchup for Detroit if it keeps defending at a high level. While Chicago plays fast (No. 1 in pace) it isn’t efficient. Chicago ranks just 24th in the NBA in offensive rating and 14th in effective field goal percentage.
Cunningham is blossoming into an All-Star caliber player, and it’s hard not to think that the Pistons can win this game with the Bulls losing badly on Sunday to Houston.
As long as Detroit’s defense keeps showing up, I’ll back the Pistons to cover at home on Monday night.
Pick: Pistons -4.5 (-108)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.