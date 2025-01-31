Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 31
The Toronto Raptors are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, riding a five-game winning streak into their matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Jan. 31.
Toronto has been impressive at Scotiabank Arena this season, posting an 11-13 record despite winning just 15 games overall.
Meanwhile, Chicago is down leading scorer Zach LaVine (personal reasons) on Friday as it looks to bounce back from a brutal 2-8 stretch that has pushed it into a tie with the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 10 seed in the East.
Oddsmakers have given the Raptors the edge in this game, setting them as four-point favorites. Can Scottie Barnes and company cover the spread and earn a sixth straight win?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Bulls vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bulls +4 (-112)
- Raptors -4 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +136
- Raptors: -162
Total
- 232.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bulls vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 31
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, CHSN
- Bulls record: 20-28
- Raptors record: 15-32
Bulls vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach LaVine – out
- Torrey Craig – out
- Talen Horton-Tucker – questionable
- EJ Liddell – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Adama Sanogo – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Jamison Battle – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Gradey Dick – questionable
- Immanuel Quickley – questionable
- AJ Lawson – out
- Jonathan Mogbo – out
- Kelly Olynyk – questionable
- Jamal Shead – questionable
Bulls vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ayo Dosunmu UNDER 4.5 Assists (-120)
I’m surprised to see this number so high for Dosunmu with Coby White back in the lineup. While LaVine is still out, the Bulls should still rely on White, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Giddey to carry the majority of the playmaking load in this game.
Dosunmu is averaging 4.5 assists per game for the season, but he’s failed to clear this number in seven straight games (averaging just 2.9 dimes per game) after a lengthy absence from the lineup with an injury.
I can’t get behind Dosunmu at this number – even if he’s back in the starting lineup. In his last two starts, Dosunmu has combined for just six assists in total.
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scottie Barnes OVER 22.5 Points (-125)
This could be a big game for Raptors star Scottie Barnes – even with Quickley potentially returning to the lineup.
Barnes is averaging 20.3 points per game this season, but he’s cleared 22.5 points in three of his last four matchups. Now, Barnes has a great matchup with a Chicago defense that is 25th in defensive rating and 29th in opponent points per game.
If there’s a Raptor to trust, it’s Barnes, as he’s taken at least 15 shots in all but two of his games since New Year’s Eve.
Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
Don’t look now, but the Raptors are playing some great basketball as of late, and they could be getting reinforcements on Friday as well.
Immanuel Quickley has been upgraded to questionable on Friday night, which would only help a Toronto team that has won seven of its last 10 games and five straight to move into the No. 12 seed in the East – just 4.5 games back of the final play-in tournament spot.
While the Raptors are highly unlikely to make the playoffs, they find themselves as a home favorite against the Bulls tonight. Chicago – the current No. 10 seed in the East – has been awful as of late, losing eight of its last 10 games.
This is just the fourth game all season that the Raptors have been favored at home, but I like them to win this matchup. The Bulls are just 8-10 against the spread as road underdogs, and they rank 26th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games.
Over that same 10-game stretch, Toronto is 10th (!!) in the NBA in net rating.
With Quickley potentially returning, the Raptors should stay hot and pick up a sixth straight win.
Pick: Raptors -4 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
