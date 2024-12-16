Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 16
Injuries to Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley have derailed the Toronto Raptors start to the 2024-25 season, and they’ll be without both players against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.
Chicago has listed Zach LaVine as questionable on Monday, but it does come into this game with a 7-6 record on the road, an impressive mark for a team that is below .500 overall in the 2024-25 season.
Oddsmakers have set the Bulls as slight favorites in this matchup, but Toronto has been great at home, going 10-3 ATS as a home underdog and 18-8 ATS overall – the best mark in the NBA.
Can the Raptors pull off an upset even with Barnes out of the lineup?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Bulls vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bulls -1.5 (-108)
- Raptors +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bulls: -118
- Raptors: -102
Total
- 239.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bulls vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 16
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, CHSN
- Bulls record: 11-15
- Raptors record: 7-19
Bulls vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – probable
- Zach LaVine – questionable
- EJ Liddell – out
- Adama Sanogo – out
- DJ Steward – out
- Dalen Terry – questionable
- Nikola Vucevic – probable
Raptors Injury Report
- Scottie Barnes – out
- Bruce Brown – out
- Jamison Battle – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- Immanuel Quickley – out
Bulls vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
- Coby White UNDER 4.5 Assists (-160)
Coby White is averaging 4.6 assists per game this season, clearing this total in 12 of his 24 games, but he’s seen his assist numbers drop as of late.
Since Nov. 13 (about a month ago), white is 4-for-13 when it comes to hitting the over on this prop, averaging just 4.2 assists per game. On the season, he’s also averaging just 8.9 total potential assists per game.
I can’t back White at this number given his recent struggles racking up big assist totals.
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
- Gradey Dick OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
Second-year sharpshooter Gradey Dick has been asked to play a bigger role on offense this season with Barnes and Quickley out of the lineup. He’s averaging 18.0 points per game, but his efficiency hasn’t been great – shooting just 41.4 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from 3.
Now, Dick has a favorable matchup with the Bulls, who allow over 13 3-pointers per game and play at one of the fastest paces in the NBA. Dick has three or more made shots from deep in 10 of his 21 games this season.
Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
This game may come down to whether or not LaVine is able to play, but even if he isn’t, I think Chicago can pull off the win as a slight favorite on the road.
Not only are the Bulls over .500 on the road this season, but Toronto has been terrible with Barnes out, winning just two of its 12 games without the All-Star forward.
To make matters worse, the Raptors are only getting 1.5 points in this one, essentially telling us that we need an upset for them to cover.
I don’t see that happening against a Chicago team that is going to push the pace and try to play a high-scoring game even if LaVine ends up sitting. There are other players – White in particular – that could help pick up some of the scoring slack if LaVine sits.
Toronto has been great against the spread at home, but I can’t get behind it at this number, especially after it lost by double-digits to Miami in Barnes’ first game back out of the lineup.
Pick: Bulls Moneyline (-122)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.