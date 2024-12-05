Bulls vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 5
The San Antonio Spurs won’t have superstar Victor Wembanyama on Thursday when they take on the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaViine.
The Spurs aren’t the only ones with a key player out, as Coby White and Patrick Williams are listed as out for Chicago in this matchup.
Chicago is coming off a blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, and it’s played one of the most interesting styles in the NBA this season, ranking No. 1 in the league in pace, but giving up an NBA-high 123.2 points per game.
San Antonio played the Phoenix Suns in an NBA Cup game on Tuesday night, coming up short and missing the cut for the quarterfinals.
However, it finds itself favored at home on Thursday in a potential bounce-back spot against a rebuilding – and shorthanded – Chicago squad.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday’s matchup.
Bulls vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls +2 (-108)
- Spurs -2 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +110
- Spurs: -130
Total
- 236.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bulls vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 5
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Bally Sports
- Bulls record: 9-13
- Spurs record: 11-10
Bulls vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – out
- Josh Giddey – questionable
- Coby White – out
- Patrick Williams – out
- Adama Sanogo – out
- EJ Liddell – out
- DJ Steward – out
Spurs Injury Report
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Tre Jones – out
- Victor Wembanyama – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
Bulls vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
- Zach LaVine OVER 22.5 Points (-115)
This could be a big game for Zach LaVine, as Coby White has already been ruled out and Josh Giddey is questionable.
LaVine has played well in the 2024-25 season, averaging 21.8 points per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range. In addition to that, he’s cleared 22.5 points in 10 of his 19 games this season. He was held to just 18 points in his lone game without White this season, but he shot 7-for-13 from the field and played just 25:59 in a blowout over Brooklyn.
He’s worth a bet on Thursday night.
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
- Devin Vassell UNDER 2.5 Rebounds (+105)
This is a steal for Spurs wing Devin Vassell on Thursday, as he’s barely hit the glass at all (1.4 rebounds per game) in the 2024-25 season.
Vassell has just one game with over 2.5 rebounds in seven contests, and he only grabbed three in that game.
On the season, Vassell is averaging just 3.4 rebound chances per game, so we’d need him to grab all of those just to clear this prop. I’ll gladly fade him at plus money tonight.
Bulls vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
San Antonio has a much better defense so far this season than Chicago – as evidenced by the Bulls allowing the most points per game in the NBA – but it hasn’t had the same offensive success.
Chicago ranks 12th in the league in offensive rating compared to the Spurs at No. 22, and neither of these teams has really thrived against the spread.
With Wemby and White out, I expect both offenses to take a big of a hit on Thursday. Chicago is likely going to push the pace still, but will it be able to score at a high enough clip?
The Spurs are 2-1 without Wemby this season, but they’ve only scored over 110 points in one of those games, including a terrible 93-point showing in a loss to Dallas.
Despite the Bulls being one of the best OVER teams in the league this season, I’ll take the UNDER on Thursday night.
Pick: UNDER 236.5 (-112)
