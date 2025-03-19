Bulls vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 19
The Chicago Bulls picked up a win on Monday night to move to 6-4 in their last 10 games, and they jumped into the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference in the process.
Chicago is now ahead of the Miami Heat, who have lost eight straight games, heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns. After losing on Sunday, the Suns bounced back with a win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday, putting them just one game back of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.
This season has been a disappointment for Phoenix, but it still has an outside chance at a playoff spot if it can at least make the play-in and pass the No. 10-seeded Dallas Mavericks.
Oddsmakers have the Suns favored at home on Wednesday, but they won’t have Bradley Beal, who has been ruled out for a week with a hamstring injury.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday night.
Bulls vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls +6.5 (-110)
- Suns -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +210
- Suns: -258
Total
- 236 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 19
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, CHSN
- Bulls record: 29-39
- Suns record: 32-37
Bulls vs. Suns Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – out
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- Josh Giddey – questionable
- Emanuel Miller – out
- EJ Liddell – out
- Jahmir Young – out
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – out
- Bradley Beal – out
- Jalen Bridges – out
- Mason Plumlee – out
Bulls vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These prop picks were made before odds were released and are suggestions based off of recent player performance.
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tre Jones OVER Points
With Josh Giddey missing time recently, Tre Jones has really stepped up on the offensive end, scoring 15 or more points in five of his last six games. Over his last 10 games, Jones has been ultra efficient, shooting 60 percent from both the field and from 3 while averaging 14.4 points per game.
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker OVER Assists
With Bradley Beal out on Wednesday, the Suns are going to rely more on Devin Booker to handle the ball, and the Suns guard is already averaging 7.0 assists per game this season.
Booker picked up eight dimes in his last matchup with the Bulls, who are 27th in the NBA in opponent assists per game. On top of that, Booker has double-digit dimes in two of his last three games, totaling 30 assists combined in those matchups.
Bulls vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
Earlier this season, these teams combined for 238 points, and they are two of the worst defensive squads in the NBA.
Chicago is 23rd in defensive rating while the Suns are 26th, and the Bulls are just 28th in the NBA in opponent points per game.
On top of that, Chicago plays at the third-fastest pace in the NBA, which helps lead to a ton of high-scoring games. The OVER has shockingly not hit in the majority of either of these teams’ games, but I expect this game to be a track meet from the opening tip.
Pick: OVER 236 (-110 at DraftKings)
