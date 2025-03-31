Bulls vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 31
The Oklahoma City Thunder have won nine games in a row, and they still could have a 70-win season heading into Monday’s matchup with the surging Chicago Bulls.
OKC, which bet the Indiana Pacers by 21 points on Saturday, needs to win out (eight straight games) to finish 70-12 in the 2024-25 season.
Meanwhile, the Bulls have made a push to the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference and have won seven of their last 10 games. Chicago, if it sneaks into the playoffs, could be a frisky first-round matchup because of its uptempo playstyle and intriguing core of young players.
Oddsmakers have favored the Thunder in this game, but will they cover against the surging Bulls?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Bulls vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls +15 (-105)
- Thunder -15 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +700
- Thunder: -1100
Total
- 238.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 31
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, CHSN
- Bulls record: 33-41
- Thunder record: 62-12
Bulls vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – doubtful
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- Josh Giddey – questionable
- Kevin Huerter – out
- Tre Jones – out
- EJ Liddell – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Jahmir Young – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Alex Ducas – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – questionable
- Chet Holmgren – questionable
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Aaron Wiggins – out
- Jaylin Williams – questionable
Bulls vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Coby White OVER 23.5 Points (-110)
This month, Coby White has played elite basketball for the Bulls, averaging 29.1 points per game in the month of March (14 games) while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3.
He’s cleared 23.5 points in 12 games over that stretch, and while the Thunder are the No. 1 defense in the NBA, the Bulls are a top-10 offense over their last 10 games.
I think White is worth a shot given how fast the Bulls play (No. 3 in pace) on a nightly basis.
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 6.5 Assists (-120)
The Bulls are 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, which makes this a great matchup for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
SGA has seven or more dimes in nine of his 13 games in the month of March, averaging 7.1 assists per game. He should have a big game against this weak Chicago defense on Monday.
Bulls vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
The Thunder have been the best team in the NBA all season long, but I can’t get behind them at this number with Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein both questionable on Monday.
Chicago is playing its best basketball of the season right now, winning seven of its last 10 games while ranking sixth in the NBA in net rating during that stretch. The Bulls are also now three games over .500 against the spread as road underdogs.
With this spread all the way up at Thunder -15, I think there is room for the Bulls to at least hang around – especially since they play at such a frenetic pace.
OKC only has a net rating of 5.8 points better than Chicago over each of these teams’ last 10 games.
Pick: Bulls +15 (-105 at DraftKings)
