Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 19
The Chicago Bulls are looking to snap a four-game skid against another team on a losing streak – the Portland Trail Blazers – on Sunday.
Portland is coming off a 22-point loss at home to the Houston Rockets, and it is set as a home underdog once again on Sunday.
The Bulls actually have a better record on the road (10-9) than at home (8-15) this season, but can bettors trust them as a road favorite?
With multiple rotation players on the injury report for Chicago, this may not be an easy win like oddsmakers seem to be projecting.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Sunday.
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls -6.5 (-112)
- Blazers +6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bulls: -265
- Blazers: +215
Total
- 237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 19
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, CHSN
- Bulls record: 18-24
- Blazers record: 13-28
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – questionable
- Jevon Carter – doubtful
- Zach LaVine – probable
- Torrey Craig – out
- Chris Duarte – out
- Talen Horton-Tucker – questionable
- EJ Liddell – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Adama Sanogo – out
Blazers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach LaVine OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
LaVine has been on a scoring tear since the start of the new year, but his points prop has been moved up to the high 20s. He’s failed to clear that in two games in a row, but this could be a good spot for him to shoot the 3-ball.
LaVine is averaging 3.2 made 3s per game while shooting 45.6 percent from beyond the arc this season. Now, he faces a Portland team that is 24th in opponent 3s made per game and dead last in opponent 3-point percentage (38.0 percent). It’s hard to find a better matchup for LaVine than tonight.
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jerami Grant OVER 11.5 Points (-125)
After a long absence due to injury, Grant scored seven points on six shots in just under 25 minutes (and a start) on Saturday night.
While he’s averaging over 14 points per game, Grant is set at 11.5 points against a Chicago team that is 29th in opponent points per game and plays at one of the fastest paces in the NBA. Grant’s numbers are down this season, but I think this is a spot to buy him – as he should see more usage as he works himself back from injury.
Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Portland, and it has thrived in that spot this season, going 4-1-1 against the spread.
The Blazers – despite their poor record – are also 9-8 against the spread as home dogs.
The Bulls shockingly have a better record on the road than at home in the 2024-25 season, but they’re reeling right now, losing four games in a row to fall three games back of the No.9-seeded Miami Heat.
I have a hard time laying this many points with Chicago since it ranks 29th in the NBA in opponent points per game. The Bulls push the pace, but they also allow other teams to score fairly easily, ranking in the bottom 10 in the NBA in defensive rating.
Portland is far from an offensive juggernaut, but I think it can hang around on its home floor.
Pick: Blazer +6.5 (-108)
