Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for New Year’s Day (Jan. 1)
The losses keep coming for the Washington Wizards, as they dropped back-to-back games to the New York Knicks to fall to 5-25 on the season.
Now, Washington hosts the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine, who have been surprisingly solid on the road (10-7 straight up) in the 2024-25 season.
Chicago plays at a blistering pace, and it’s been able to hang around in the play-in tournament mix so far in the Eastern Conference.
Oddsmakers have set the Bulls as road favorites against the five-win Wizards, but Washington has been playing better - by its standards – as of late, winning three of its last 10 games.
Both of these teams will likely end up in the lottery, but who should we bet on in this New Year’s Day clash?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Bulls vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls -5.5 (-110)
- Wizards +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bulls: -218
- Wizards: +180
Total
- 237 (Over -112/Under -108)
Bulls vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, CHSN
- Bulls record: 15-18
- Wizards record: 5-25
Bulls vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Torrey Craig – doubtful
- Zach LaVine – questionable
- Ayo Dosunmu – out
- Jalen Smith – probable
- Dalen Terry – probable
Wizards Injury Report
- Marvin Bagley III – out
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Carlton Carrington – questionable
- Jordan Poole – questionable
Bulls vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Nikola Vucevic OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-135)
The Bulls center is having a great season, averaging 20.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. He’s now taking on a Washington team that is dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage, making this a perfect spot to back Vucevic on the glass.
Earlier this season, Vucevic had 12 rebounds against Washington, and he has 15 games (out of 32) with 11 or more boards in the 2024-25 campaign. Vucevic is averaging over 15 rebound chances per game, so he has the volume to clear this prop – especially against a Washington team that ranks fourth in the NBA in pace.
There should be a ton of possessions in this game between these two uptempo squads.
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bilal Coulibaly OVER 4.5 Assists (+100)
These two teams are both in the top five in the NBA in pace and bottom 10 in defensive rating, setting up nicely for an offensive explosion on Wednesday.
Former lottery pick Bilal Coulibaly should be in line for a big game, even as a passer, tonight. Coulibaly has five or more assists in seven straight games and eight of his last nine, averaging 7.9 potential assists per game over that stretch.
Chicago ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season, so it’s hard to find a much better matchup for the Wizards forward.
Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
It’s hard to justify any bet on Washington this season, as it is 5-25 overall and 4-13 straight up at home.
Meanwhile, the Bulls are overperforming expectations so far, and are an impressive 2-0-1 against the spread when favored on the road.
Washington hasn’t been awful against the spread as a home underdog (7-10), but it has an average scoring margin of -12.7 points in those 17 games.
Chicago should be able to play its game – uptempo, offensive-focused basketball – against a Washington team that doesn’t defend and plays extremely fast with a bunch of young players in the rotation.
I’ll lay the points with the Bulls, especially if LaVine is able to suit up.
Pick: Bulls -5.5 (-110)
