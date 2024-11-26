Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Chicago Bulls picked up their first NBA Cup win of the 2024-25 season on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks, and they’ll look to build on that on Tuesday against the two-win Washington Wizards.
Washington has beaten the Hawks twice, but it is 0-13 against everyone else in the 2024-25 season.
The Wizards have a ton of young players that they’re looking to develop, including Carlton Carrington, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George — who were all first-round picks this offseason.
Meanwhile, the Bulls have a mix of vets and youngsters on their team, and they could end up in the mix for the play-in tournament in the East this season.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup on Tuesday, including the latest odds, best prop bets and my prediction.
Bulls vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls -4.5 (-110)
- Wizards +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bulls: -198
- Wizards: +164
Total
- 244 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bulls vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, CHSN
- Bulls record: 7-11
- Wizards record: 2-13
Bulls vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball – doubtful
- Talen Horton-Tucker – probable
- Julian Phillips – probable
- Adama Sanogo – out
- DJ Steward – out
- Patrick Williams – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Justin Champagnie – out
- Jordan Poole – questionable
- Tristan Vukcevic – out
Bulls vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Chicago Bulls Prop Bet
- Zach LaVine OVER 22.5 Points (-115)
Over his last four games, Zach LaVine has at least 25 points in each of them, moving his season average to 22.7 points per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and an impressive 44.0 percent from 3.
The Bulls showed on Friday that they’ll leave their starters in during an NBA Cup game for point differential reasons in a blowout win over Atlanta on Friday, and now LaVine gets a shot at the worst defense in the NBA tonight.
Washington is giving up 122.9 points per game and ranks dead last in defensive rating. LaVine should have a field day in this matchup, and he’s already cleared 22.5 points in nine of his 15 games in the 2024-25 season.
Washington Wizards Prop Bet
- Kyle Kuzma UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+120)
This is a risky play in a game that should be fast paced (both teams are top five in the league in that metric), but Kuzma isn’t shooting the three-ball as much as usual lately, attempting three or less in four straight games, going under this number every time.
Kuz is shooting just 28.8 percent from beyond the arc in the 2024-25 season.
Bulls vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
Chicago hasn’t been great against the spread this season (8-10), but I don’t think we have much of a choice than to trust the Bulls to cover as road favorites in this NBA Cup clash.
Not only has Washington won just two games on the season, but it is a lowly 4-10-1 against the spread despite being set as a major underdog in many of its games.
Now, it’s only getting four points at home against a Bulls team that can score the ball at a high level due to its uptempo style of play.
Washington ranks dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and 29th in offensive rating despite playing at the four pace in the league.
Chicago doesn’t defend at a high level either, but it ranks 17th in offensive rating and should be able to take advantage of this weak Washington defense.
The Wizards are clearly prioritizing development over wins this season, and I can’t get behind them as such short underdogs in this NBA Cup clash.
Pick: Bulls -4.5 (-110)
