Butler vs. St. John’s Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 28
The St. John's Red Storm are the only team in the Big East that can seemingly challenge the UConn Huskies for the conference championship. They have their first game against UConn set for next week, but before that, they'll take on Butler tonight.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this St. John's vs. Butler showdown.
Butler vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Butler +13.5 (-118)
- St. John's -13.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Butler +650
- St. John's -1000
Total
- OVER 160.5 (-115)
- UNDER 160.5 (-105)
Butler vs. St. John's How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 28
- Game Time: 700 pm ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Butler Record: 13-7 (4-5 in Big East)
- St. John's Record: 15-5 (8-1 in Big East)
Butler vs. St. John's Betting Trends
- Butler is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games
- The OVER is 6-2 in Butler's last eight games
- St. John's is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games vs. Butler
- The OVER is 4-1 in St. John's last five games
- St. John's is 18-2 SU in its last 20 home games
- St. John's is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games vs. Big East opponents
Butler vs. St. John's Key Player to Watch
- Zuby Ejiofor, F - St. John's Red Storm
Zuby Ejiofor has been by far the most important player for the Red Storm. Not only is he leading the team in points (15.7), rebounds (7.5), and assists (3.2) per game, but he's also important on the defensive side of the court, averaging 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks. If he brings his best stuff tonight, Butler is in for a long night.
Butler vs. St. John's Prediction and Pick
Despite their difference in record, I don't know Butler is that much worse of a team compared to the Red Storm, so I'll take the points with the Bulldogs. They rank 100th in effective field goal percentage, which is better than St. John's, which comes in at 133rd.
Last year, St. John's was so dominant and elite defensively that they could make up for an average offense. This year, their defense is still good, but not nearly as elite as they were in 2025. The Red Storm ranks 33rd in defensive efficiency. Butler is solid defensively as well, ranking 98th in defensive efficiency.
This is too many points, I'm going to back Butler as an underdog in this one.
Pick: Butler +13.5 (-118) via DraftKings
