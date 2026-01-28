Butler vs. St. John’s Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 28

The St. John's Red Storm are the only team in the Big East that can seemingly challenge the UConn Huskies for the conference championship. They have their first game against UConn set for next week, but before that, they'll take on Butler tonight.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this St. John's vs. Butler showdown.

Butler vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Butler +13.5 (-118)

St. John's -13.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Butler +650

St. John's -1000

Total

OVER 160.5 (-115)

UNDER 160.5 (-105)

Butler vs. St. John's How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 28

Game Time: 700 pm ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Butler Record: 13-7 (4-5 in Big East)

St. John's Record: 15-5 (8-1 in Big East)

Butler vs. St. John's Betting Trends

Butler is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games

The OVER is 6-2 in Butler's last eight games

St. John's is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games vs. Butler

The OVER is 4-1 in St. John's last five games

St. John's is 18-2 SU in its last 20 home games

St. John's is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games vs. Big East opponents

Butler vs. St. John's Key Player to Watch

Zuby Ejiofor, F - St. John's Red Storm

Zuby Ejiofor has been by far the most important player for the Red Storm. Not only is he leading the team in points (15.7), rebounds (7.5), and assists (3.2) per game, but he's also important on the defensive side of the court, averaging 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks. If he brings his best stuff tonight, Butler is in for a long night.

Butler vs. St. John's Prediction and Pick

Despite their difference in record, I don't know Butler is that much worse of a team compared to the Red Storm, so I'll take the points with the Bulldogs. They rank 100th in effective field goal percentage, which is better than St. John's, which comes in at 133rd.

Last year, St. John's was so dominant and elite defensively that they could make up for an average offense. This year, their defense is still good, but not nearly as elite as they were in 2025. The Red Storm ranks 33rd in defensive efficiency. Butler is solid defensively as well, ranking 98th in defensive efficiency.

This is too many points, I'm going to back Butler as an underdog in this one.

Pick: Butler +13.5 (-118) via DraftKings

