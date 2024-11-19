BYU vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
BYU has fallen from the ranks of the unbeatens and is now scrambling to make sure it makes the Big 12 Championship Game.
The Cougars are quickly up against it to make the Big 12 title game after its loss last week to Kansas, now underdogs to a team that controls its own destiny to get to Dallas in Arizona State.
The Sun Devils have been a pleasant surprise as well under second-year head coach Kenny Dillingham and fresh off an upset at Kansas State.
Can ASU keep it rolling at home and maintain its pace in the Big 12 title race?
Here’s our betting preview for this high leverage conference showdown.
BYU vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- BYU: +3 (-110)
- Arizona State: -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- BYU: +120
- Arizona State: -150
Total: 48.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
BYU vs. Arizona State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 23rd
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Mountain America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- BYU Record: 9-1
- Arizona State Record: 8-2
BYU vs. Arizona State Key Players to Watch
BYU
Jake Retzlaff: The BYU quarterback is off arguably his worst game of the season, passing for only 192 yards and one touchdown with a disastrous end zone interception before halftime in the team’s loss to Kansas. Can he bounce back on the road in a must-win situation for the Cougars conference title hopes?
Arizona State
Cam Skattebo: The senior running back returned from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury with a sound effort against Kansas State, rushing for 73 yards and catching four passes for 44 in the team’s stunning upset. Against a below-average BYU rush defense, can Skattebo break loose and build on his 1,000-yard campaign?
BYU vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
This matchup sets up nicely for Arizona State, who has the edge in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
Let’s start with the Sun Devils defense, which ranks top 15 in EPA/Rush, and can limit the BYU rushing attack that has been trending up since lead back LJ Martin returned from injury. If Martin can’t get downhill and get BYU into favorable down and distances, I believe that the Sun Devils can get off the field with relative ease.
Retzlaff has had some strong showings, but there are still plenty of suspect plays on the field, making 12 big-time throws to 13 turnover-worthy plays, per Pro Football Focus. There was typical regression coming his way, and it happened against Kansas at home. How will he respond on the road?
Meanwhile, Sam Leavitt of Arizona State has been the engineer of Dillingham’s offense in the passing game, playing sound football all season and keeping the ball out of harm's way. Leavitt has made eight big-time throws to three turnover-worthy plays this season.
There should be opportunities for Leavitt to take some shots down the field in this one as Arizona State should stay ahead of schedule for this one with Skattebo on the ground against a BYU defense that is outside the top 80 in EPA/Rush.
All signs point to an Arizona State win at home.
PICK: Arizona State -3
