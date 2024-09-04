BYU vs. SMU Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 2
BYU and SMU meet in Week 2 action on Friday night.
Both teams beat up on lower competition in Week 1 and now will face Power Four competition for the first time. Preston Stone struggled early on in Week 0, but can he get back on track with a big outing in a game with some stakes?
Stone highlights our player prop bets for this Friday night matchup as well as two other running back bets!
Check them out below.
Best Player Props for BYU vs. SMU
- Preston Stone OVER 231.5 Passing Yards
- Hinckley Ropati UNDER 40.5 Rushing Yards
- Jaylan Knighton Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Preston Stone OVER 231.5 Passing Yards
I know there is concern about Stone after a shaky Week 1 in a windy and sleepy effort against Nevada, but he still went over this mark in the come-from-behind effort.
Sure, he may be giving some reps away to backup Kevin Jennings, but Stone went over this mark in 10 of 12 games last season and will face a still unproven BYU defense.
The Cougars ranked bottom three in the country in sacks last season and play an aggressive man-to-man defensive scheme. I’ll side with SMU’s talented receiving group to gash the Cougars at home and for Stone to get to a well-below-average mark.
Hinckley Ropati UNDER 40.5 Rushing Yards
Ropati and sophomore running back LJ Martin had an even split in terms of carries in Week 1 against Southern Illinois but given that I envision a negative game script, I think we see Ropati’s usage reeled back as the team’s short down back.
Jaylan Knighton Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+105)
Knighton sat out in Week 1 but is expected to be full-go in Week 2 on Friday night and I’ll bank on the fresh legs to find the end zone against a shaky BYU defense.
Despite having a handful of running backs on the roster that can play, Knighton is the lead back and should be the primary option around the goal line as well. It helps his cause that L.J. Johnson, the team’s second tailback, is banged up as well.
The Mustangs are double-digit favorites, so the team is expected to find answers throughout. I think Knighton is the most likely player to score and I’m getting plus money.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.