BYU vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
BYU’s path to the College Football Playoff continues to take shape as the undefeated Cougars resume play out of its BYE week to face a heated rival, in-state foe Utah.
The Cougars are the lone undefeated team remaining in the Big 12 while Utah’s season has gone off the rails due to injury concerns at quarterback. There are plenty of stakes for the rivals in addition to the league, so how will we bet the late night showdown?
Here’s our full betting preview.
BYU vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- BYU: -4 (-110)
- Utah: +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- BYU: -175
- Utah: +155
Total: 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
BYU vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 9
- Game Time: 10:15 PM EST
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- BYU Record: 8-0
- Utah Record: 4-4
BYU vs. Utah Key Players to Watch
BYU
Jake Retzlaff: Retzlaff continues to dazzle for the Cougars offense that is top 50 in terms of key metrics that include EPA/Play, yards per play and points per game. While not an elite offense, the BYU offense has proven it can handle any challenge, but this may be the most difficult one of the season, on the road to face a stingy Utah defense.
Utah
Brandon Rose: Rose may be in line to start this one in place of struggling freshman Isaac Wilson. Both quarterbacks saw reps in practice during the BYE week and I’m sure it won’t be announced until just before kickoff who is under center. If it’s Rose, he will look to build on his spot duty against Houston, in which he completed only seven of his 15 pass attempts with one interception for 45 yards.
BYU vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
I’m siding with the home underdog Utes to keep this one within a field goal and be live for the upset win.
As has become custom in the Big 12 this season, the difference between the top and bottom of the league is marginal, and we have another opportunity to bet on that idea on Saturday night.
While the Utah offense has fallen off a cliff without Cam Rising on the field, the team still has a more than capable running back in Micah Bernard and an elite defense.
The BYU defense remains vulnerable against the run, 96th in EPA/Rush and 103rd in explosive rush defense while ranking outside the top 100 in tackles for loss. If Utah is able to lean on a well-rested Bernard and put the likes of Rose (or Wilson) in favorable down and distances, the Utah offense may be set up for success.
In a matchup with a low total, look for Utah’s defense to set the tone against BYU.
The unit is 10th in EPA/Play and No. 1 in the nation in success rate.
It’s worth noting that BYU has played two defenses inside the top 70 in EPA/Play this season, home against Kansas State and at SMU. While the Cougars won both of those games, the offense averaged 5.15 yards per play across the two, which would be outside the top 100 nationally.
In a low scoring game, I’ll grab the points.
PICK: Utah +4
