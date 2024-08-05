C.J. Stroud MVP Odds (Can the Defending OROY Win MVP in His Sophomore Season?)
We're a month away from the start of the NFL season and bettors across the country are flocking to place their bets in the futures market for the upcoming campaign.
One of the best popular betting markets is NFL MVP. Last year, C.J. Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons for a quarterback in NFL history, cruising his way to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and he was also in the conversation to win MVP, which was last accomplished by Jim Brown in 1957.
The MVP was eventually given to Lamar Jackson, but now in his second season in the league, can Stroud take the next step and win the award for being the most valuable player in the league? Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers think.
C.J. Stroud MVP Odds
- C.J. Stroud to win NFL MVP +1000
Stroud is tied for third on the odds list to win MVP in 2024, along side Joe Burrow (+1000). Only Patrick Mahomes (+500) and Josh Allen (+800) have better odds than the Texans QB. At +1000 odds, Stroud's implied probability of winning the award are 9.09%. If you were to bet $100 on him to achieve the feat, you'd win a profit of $1,000 if he's able to do it.
C.J. Stroud Has High Expectations in 2024
All signs point toward the Stroud taking another step forward in his sophomore season. Their receiving core is healthy and they added the likes of Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon to their offense. As a result, expectations are at an all-time high for Stroud in 2024.
Is there any chance of a sophomore slump? The Texans' schedule could possibly work against them this season. After winning the AFC South last season, Houston plays a first place schedule and what is now the seventh-most difficult schedule in the NFL based on their opponent's win total projection.
Stroud averaged the most passing yards per game of all quarterbacks who played in at least 10 games in 2023, averaging 273.9 passing yards per game. he missed two starts due to injury which caused him to lose out on the passing yards title to Tua Tagovailoa, but he still ranked amongst the top of the NFL in almost every passing statistic.
