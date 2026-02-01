Is Cade Cunningham Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nets vs. Pistons)

Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham missed three games in the month of January, and he's popped up on the injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

Cunningham (hip soreness) is listed as probable for this matchup, a sign that he should be good to go. However, bettors will want to monitor the All-Star guard's status to make sure he isn't downgraded during the day.

Cade Cunningham (hip) listed probable for Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 31, 2026

This season, Cunningham has played at an MVP level for a Pistons team that is the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 25.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from 3-point range.

The Pistons are 35-12 this season as a result, and they're heavily favored at home (where they are 18-5 this season) against the Nets, who have won just two of their last 10 games and hold the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Based on the probable tag, Cunningham should be in the lineup for Detroit on Sunday night.

So, here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market in this Eastern Conference clash.

Best Cade Cunningham Prop Bet vs. Nets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 Assists (-137)

This season, Cunningham is averaging 9.7 assists per game, and he's cleared 9.5 dimes in his lone meeting with the Nets and 23 of his 41 games overall.

Brooklyn has struggled mightily as of late, falling into the mix for the worst record in the NBA this season, and the team's defense has taken a step back in the process. The Nets are 26th in the league in defensive rating and rank 24th in opponent assists per game. That sets up well for Cunningham and this Detroit offense, which is just outside the top 10 (11th) in offensive rating.

Cunningham is averaging a whopping 18.2 potential assists per game, so he's going to have the opportunity to rack up 10 dimes in this matchup. Since he's done so in over half of his games this season, I think he's worth a bet against a soft Brooklyn defense on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.