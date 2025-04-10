Is Cade Cunningham Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Pistons)
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham missed time recently with a calf injury, but he's returned to play in the team's last two games.
Cunningham is listed as probable on Thursday against the New York Knicks with a knee injury. However, it appears that he's expected to play since the Pistons are favored at home in the latest odds for this matchup.
Detroit and New York could match up in the first round of the playoffs this season, as the Knicks hold the No. 3 seed and the Pistons hold the No. 6 seed heading into this matchup.
Here's how I'd bet on Cunningham in the prop market as long as he's good to play on Thursday.
Best Cade Cunningham Prop Bet for Pistons vs. Knicks
Cunningham has dominated the Knicks over the last two seasons, scoring 29 or more points in four of his last five matchups against them.
This season, Cunningham is averaging 25.9 points per game, and he’s scored 25 and 35 points in his two games back from a calf injury. On top of that, he’s cleared this prop in each of his last two games against the Knicks – both of which Detroit won.
With OG Anunoby and Josh Hart out for New York, there are a few less players the Knicks can send at Cunningham tonight.
