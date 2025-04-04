Is Cade Cunningham Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pistons vs. Raptors)
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is listed as questionable with a calf contusion for Friday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.
Cunningham has missed the five games for the Pistons, so this is a big step in the right direction for him on Friday. He had previously been listed as doubtful for each of Detroit's last five contests.
Now, the Pistons guard could make a return with Detroit set as a double-digit road favorite. The Pistons currently hold the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, as back-to-back losses dropped them behind the Milwaukee Bucks in the standings.
If Cunningham plays, he could be a player to target in the prop market in this matchup.
This story will be updated with Cunningham's status for Friday night's matchup.
Best Cade Cunningham Prop Bet for Pistons vs. Raptors
- Cade Cunningham OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-105)
If he’s able to return in this matchup, I like the OVER for Cade Cunningham’s 3-point prop since it's set at just 1.5.
Cunningham is averaging 2.1 made 3s per game while shooting 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. On top of that, he made at least two shots from deep in nine of his 16 games since the All-Star break before going out with a calf injury.
He could see a ton of usage – if he plays – with Tobias Harris already ruled out for this matchup.
