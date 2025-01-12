Is Cade Otton Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Buccaneers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton is listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report for Sunday’s playoff game against the Washington Commanders.
Otton missed the final three games of the regular season for Tampa Bay with the injury, putting a damper on a rather strong 2024 season.
According to Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, Otton is trending in the right direction to suit up on Sunday night.
This season, Otton appeared in 14 games, catching 59 of his 87 targets for 600 yards and four scores. He really helped lead the Bucs offense in the weeks following Mike Evans’ hamstring injury and Chris Godwin’s dislocated ankle.
While Evans is back and thriving, Otton would be a quality player to have in the lineup on Sunday night.
Still, the knee injury makes Otton a bit of a risky player to consider in the prop market.
Instead, I’m eyeing a young Tampa wideout to find the end zone in this game.
Best Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prop Bet for Wild Card Round vs. Commanders
Jalen McMillan Anytime TD (+155)
We’re going to get another edition for the Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore rivalry on Sunday, which means Baker Mayfield may need to look elsewhere at times to keep this Bucs offense going.
Enter rookie receiver Jalen McMillan.
Over the final five weeks of the regular season, McMillan reeled in 24 of his 31 targets from Mayfield for 316 yards and seven touchdowns, finding the end zone at least once in every one of those games.
Overall, McMillan has eight scores in the 2024 season, and he’s quickly become an important part of this offense with Godwin out and Otton banged up.
Washington ranks just 16th in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense, and it’s given up 25 passing scores in 2024.
I love McMillan to find the end zone in this matchup at +155 odds.
