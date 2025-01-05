Is Cade Otton Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Buccaneers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton is listed as doubtful for Week 18 against the New Orleans Saints due to a knee injury.
Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said that Otton, who was limited in practice this week, is a game-time decision on Sunday.
While Bowles may consider Otton a game-time decision, the Buccaneers tight end appears to be trending towards out with the doubtful designation.
This season, Otton has 59 catches for 600 yards and four scores in 14 games, playing a major role in the offense since Chris Godwin was ruled out for the regular season.
Here’s how the Bucs may replace him in the offense on Sunday.
Best Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prop Bet for Week 18 vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this season, the Bucs hung 50 points on the Saints, and I don’t expect them to pull any punches with a playoff spot on the line in Week 18.
While the easy bet to make in this game is for Mike Evans – especially since Tampa Bay and Baker Mayfield have been adamant about wanting to extend his 1,000-yard streak – I’m eyeing a different receiver with Otton likely out in this game.
Jalen McMillan Anytime TD (+155)
Rookie receiver Jalen McMillan has taken on a bigger role as the season has gone on, and he’s been targeted at least six times in each of his last four games.
Over that four-game stretch, McMillan has six touchdown catches, picking up at least one score in each contest. Otton usually is one of the top options in this passing game, but with him and Godwin banged up, the Bucs have leaned on McMillan more and more.
New Orleans has only allowed 17 passing touchdowns this season – tied for the best mark in the NFL – but I’m still buying McMillan in a must-win game for the Bucs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
