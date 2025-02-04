Caleb Martin-Quentin Grimes Trade Doesn't Move Mavericks, 76ers NBA Championship Odds
The Dallas Mavericks aren't done dealing after moving on from Luka Doncic, as they agreed to a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers that sends forward Caleb Martin back to Dallas.
In exchange for Martin -- who signed a four-year deal with Philly this past offseason -- the Sixers are receiving Quentin Grimes and a second-round pick from Dallas, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The Mavericks (eighth in the West) and the Sixers (11th in the East) are both hoping to make the playoffs this season, and this deal appears to fix some issues for both squads.
On the Dallas side, Martin gives the team a bigger wing defensively -- something it has needed since letting Derrick Jones Jr. walk in free agency this past offseason. Grimes had played well for Dallas, averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from 3, but he is set to hit free agency in the offseason.
Adding a veteran on a reasonable contract in Martin helps the Mavs build this team out for the next few seasons without having to get in a bidding war for Grimes' services in the offseason.
Despite adding Martin, Dallas remains at +3500 to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mavericks odds dropped in a big way (all the way from +1400) after they moved Doncic to the Lakers.
As for the 76ers, Grimes gives them a proven 3-and-D shooter alongside Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Joel Embiid (if the latter two are ever healthy).
Philly remains a longshot to win the title at +5000 since it is currently outside of the Play-In tournament picture in the Eastern Conference.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets instantly.