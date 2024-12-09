California vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for LA Bowl
Cal and UNLV meet in Los Angeles, California this bowl season in the LA Bowl with two West Coast teams trying to finish their respective seasons on a high note.
The Rebels came up short in the Mountain West Championship Game and now will be down its head coach Barry Odom after he took the vacant Purdue job. Will UNLV rally to finish its season on a high note, or will the team fall short to ACC upstart Cal, who had a competitive first season in its new league?
Here’s our betting preview for the 2024 LA Bowl!
California vs. UNLV Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- California : -2.5 (-110)
- UNLV: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- California: -130
- UNLV: +108
Total: 56.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
California vs. UNLV How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, December 18th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- California Record: 6-6
- UNLV Record: 10-3
California vs. UNLV Key Players to Watch
California
Fernando Mendoza: Mendoza enjoyed a strong season for the Golden Bears in 2024, guiding the team to six wins while passing for 3,0004 yards with 18 total touchdowns and six interceptions. It’s worth noting that he missed the team’s final game against SMU due to an illness, but it doesn’t appear that he is in doubt for this game as of this writing.
UNLV
Hajj-Malik Williams: Williams stepped in for Matthew Sluka midway through the season and guided UNLV to the Mountain West Championship Game. The dual-threat quarterback paced an elite offense in the Group of Five ranks with an explosive passing game and a potent ground game. Overall, he totaled more than 2,600 yards with 26 touchdowns and five interceptions.
California vs. UNLV Prediction and Pick
If there’s a side that is to be hit with more opt outs, I’d say UNLV is in more danger, as of this writing.
The Rebels lost coach Barry Odom, and the team could see prized offensive coordinator Brennan Marion also exit the program. Further, keep an eye on stud wide receiver Ricky White as well if he opts out of the game.
Meanwhile, Cal put together a strong season despite injuries along the roster, playing up to sturdy competition all season in the ACC.
While the offense was shaky at times, the Golden Bears finished the season in good form, scoring 24 or more points in the last four games that Mendoza started in.
It’s worth noting that there could be a mismatch with UNLV’s defensive line ranking top 20 in sacks against a Cal offense that is bottom five in sacks allowed. However, I believe that the Rebels' defensive line metrics are propped up against Mountain West competition and that the team is more vulnerable than expected at allowing explosive plays, which is impactful against a big play-hunting Golden Bears offense.
Meanwhile, the Cal defense has been elite against the run all season, top 20 in yards per carry allowed, which can put the UNLV offense behind the sticks early and often and put more pressure on the team’s passing game. Williams was able to create chunk plays with his arm, but this team is reliant on getting ahead of schedule with a successful ground attack.
Given the looming uncertainty for UNLV along the sidelines and on the field, I’m going with the more trustworthy product in Cal to win the LA Bowl.
PICK: Cal ML (-130)
