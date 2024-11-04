California vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
Cal and Wake Forest each resume play after a BYE week in hopes of moving closer towards achieving bowl eligibility.
With each team at 4-4 on the season, Friday night’s matchup presents an opportunity to move one game closer to a six win season and get a bowl game. Both teams are off of impressive wins where each offense showed out, can that continue in Week 11 action?
Here’s everything you need to know to bet on this ACC matchup.
California vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- California: -7 (-110)
- Wake Forest: +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- California: -108
- Wake Forest: -111
Total: 55 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
California vs. Wake Forest How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- California Record: 4-4
- Wake Forest Record: 4-4
California vs. Wake Forest Key Players to Watch
California
Fernando Mendoza: The sophomore quarterback has been very impressive in this Cal offense. Mendoza has thrown for 2,095 yards with 10 touchdowns to three interceptions. While he has taken far too many sacks (28 on the year), he has shown an ability to extend plays with his legs and keep this Golden Bears offense moving up field. Cal has scored 23 or more in five of eight games.
Wake Forest
Demond Claiborne: The junior running back has been a revelation for Dave Clawson’s offense, rushing for nearly five yards per carry and nine total touchdowns. He has rushed for at least 86 yards in five of eight games this season to give the offense another dimension that it hasn’t had in years
California vs. Wake Forest Prediction and Pick
Wake Forest’s best trait on defense is its ability to limit big gains. The Demon Deacons are top 25 in the country in both explosive rush and pass rate, which is imperative against a Cal offense that is reliant on hitting big gains.
Cal is a top 50 outfit in EPA/Pass with Mendoza helping push the ball down field, btu the offensive line has consistently put this team behind the sticks, bottom 20 in tackles for loss on the year.
Overall, the Wake Forest defense is poor, but the unit makes the opponent drive the length of the field, which is the right way to play this Golden Bears offense.
Meanwhile, the Cal defense has been incredibly strong against the run, ranking 13th in yards per carry allowed, and forcing turnovers at a top 10 clip in the country. The Wake Forest offense lacks explosiveness, bottom 15 in both explosive rush and pass rate, but does a great job of staying on schedule, ranking 43rd in success rate.
This game may feature plenty of methodical drives and high leverage red zone plays, but I like the home underdog as well as the under in this Friday night matchup.
PICK: Wake Forest +7.5, UNDER 55
