Is Calvin Austin III Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Calvin Austin III is not listed on the team’s final injury report for Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns.
Austin suffered a concussion in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he was able to return to practice in a limited fashion early in the week.
The Steelers have been rolling with Russell Wilson under center this season, and Austin has carved out a decent role in this passing game.
So far in the 2024 campaign, Austin has 22 catches for 383 yards and four touchdowns, finding the end zone in back-to-back weeks, including the Steelers’ last game against the Browns.
The Browns have struggled against the pass, allowing 16 touchdowns (to just four interceptions), giving up the 14th-most receiving yards in the league.
Best Calvin Austin III Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. Browns
Austin has four scores this season, and he’s scored in three of his last five games.
Russell Wilson has ignited this passing game, and he had one of his best games of the season – catching three passes for 78 yards – in the Steelers’ loss in the snow to the Browns in Week 12.
At +225, Austin is worth a shot to score in Week 14, especially since the Steelers don’t have any other pass catcher but George Pickens listed above him in the anytime touchdown scorer market.
