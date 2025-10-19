Is Calvin Ridley Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Titans)
The Tennessee Titans will be without one of their top offensive weapons in Week 7 against the New England Patriots, as receiver Calvin Ridley has been ruled out for this game with a hamstring injury.
Ridley played in Week 6, but he was injured in the opening quarter, finishing with just one catch in the game while playing six offensive snaps.
Ridley's injury is a big blow to a Titans offense that ranks dead last in the NFL in yards per play (3.9) this season. Ridley has 16 catches on 35 targets for 290 yards in the 2025 season.
Rookie quarterback Cam Ward won't have many options to throw to on Sunday with Ridley out, and he has to face a surging New England team that has won three in a row.
Still, there could be one Titans wideout worth targeting in the prop market in this matchup.
Best Titans Prop Bet for Week 7 With Calvin Ridley Out
Van Jefferson OVER 2.5 Receptions (+141)
Ridley's absence for most of Week 6 (he played just six snaps before getting injured) opened up a major role for Van Jefferson in this offense.
The veteran wideout caught four of his six targets for 75 yards and ended up playing 73.8 percent of the Titans' offensive snaps.
Prior to Week 6, Jefferson only had four catches in five games, but he showed a solid rapport with Cam Ward and could be in line for a bigger role on Sunday. At this price, he's worth a look in an offense that has struggled to move the ball in 2025.
