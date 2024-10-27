Is Calvin Ridley Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Titans vs. Lions)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley is off the injury for Week 8 despite dealing with a foot injury, but he’s expected to play against the Detroit Lions.
This is good news for a Tennessee offense that has struggled in the 2024 season and will have Mason Rudolph under center again in Week 8.
Ridley has been up and down this season as a player — mainly due to poor quarterback play — but his presence is important for the Titans getting respect from opposing defenses.
Betting on Ridley in the prop market is a bit of a risk, as you’re betting on Rudolph faring well against the Lions defense that held Dallas to just nine points in Week 6.
Here’s a breakdown of Ridley’s props for Week 8.
Calvin Ridley Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Lions
- Receiving Yards: 46.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +240
Earlier this week, Titans offensive coordinator said that Ridley is pressing this season, and he made it seem like Tennessee won’t force the ball in his direction in the coming weeks.
That’s not a good sign for Ridley’s receiving yards prop since he’s failed to clear 46.5 yards in four straight games, catching just five total passes over that stretch.
On one hand, this should be a game that the Titans have to throw the ball a lot since they’ll likely be playing from behind, but on the other, Detroit is No. 4 in the league in EPA/Pass play defensively.
I’d fade Ridley in this prop since both his receptions and targets have been down in recent weeks.
