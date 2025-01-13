Is Cam Akers Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Rams)
Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers is listed as questionable for Monday night’s playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Rams – his former team – in the NFL Playoffs.
Akers is dealing with an illness, but Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell believes the running back will be able to play – even though the illness is something the team will monitor throughout the day.
Akers was acquired in the middle of the 2024 season in a trade with the Houston Texans, and he’s played an important role with Minnesota.
Through 17 total games, Akers has 104 carries for 444 yards and two scores in 2024, adding 14 catches for 68 yards and an additional three scores (two of which came with Minnesota).
Over the last two weeks, Akers has played over 30 percent of the Vikings’ snaps, carrying the ball 12 times for 83 yards and catching four passes for 19 yards and a score.
Here’s a look at Akers’ prop bets for this wild card round matchup with Los Angeles.
Best Cam Akers Prop Bets for Wild Card Round vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 20.5 (Over -115/Under -110)
- Anytime TD (+295)
As of this writing, oddsmakers have yet to release receiving yards props for Akers, likely because he only has 18 targets in 17 games this season.
However, there could be some value in taking his rushing yards prop – depending upon how limited he will be by his illness. If Akers is deemed a full go, the OVER seems like a great bet here, as he’s picked up 21 or more rushing yards in seven of his 10 games with Minnesota.
The Rams are allowing 4.6 yards per carry this season – the seventh-most in the NFL. Not only that, but Akers has played over 20 snaps in three of his last four games, giving him ample chances to touch the football.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.