Canada vs. Czech Republic Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Group A

Team Canada starts its quest for another gold medal with a good test against Team Czech Republic.

While Canada is the favorite to win gold, the Czechs could give the Canadians a run for their money in the opening game. Canada’s roster is stacked from top to bottom, but the goaltending is in flux, while that’s the strength of Czech Republic.

Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for Canada vs. Czech Republic in Men’s Olympic Hockey Group A on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Canada vs. Czech Republic Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Canada: -2.5 (-115)

Czech Republic: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Canada: -500

Czech Republic: +380

Total

6.5 (Over +120/Under -142)

Canada vs. Czech Republic How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 12

Time: 10:10 a.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Canada record: 0-0

Czech Republic record: 0-0

Canada vs. Czech Republic Prediction and Pick

Team Canada isn’t going to let its opposition rest. They have three lines centered by Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Sidney Crosby, and their fourth line is plenty skilled with Bo Horvat centering Brandon Hagel and Sam Reinhart. It’s an embarrassment of riches for Canada up front, which will make it all that more embarrassing if they don’t at least make the gold medal game.

Canada’s blue line isn’t as strong as its forward group – how could it be – but there is still plenty of top-end talent with Cale Makar and Josh Morrissey, and depth throughout the group.

Goaltending is where Canada is the most shaky. Jordan Binnington won gold at the 4 Nations Face-Off, and always tends to play well in big games, but he has been having a down year for the Blues. Logan Thompson looked like he might take the net until slowing down in recent weeks as well. Darcy Kuemper is a solid third option and has also won a Stanley Cup before.

For the Czech Republic, they have a very good top line of Martin Necas, Tomas Hertl, and David Pastrnak. However, David Kampf is their second-line center and their bottom six leaves much to be desired.

They’re a bit deeper on the blue line, though, with Filip Hronek, Radko Gudas and Jan Rutta on each of the three pairs to give them some NHL experience.

Most importantly, Lukas Dostal has proven that he can steal games for the Ducks in the NHL, and he’s going to have at least one surprising win in the Olympics. Could the opener against Canada be it?

I think this is going to be a lower-scoring game, so the under is calling to me, but so is Czech Republic +2.5 (-105). You could also parlay Czech Republic +2.5 with Under 6.5 for a nice +214 price.

Pick: Czech Republic +2.5 (-105)

