Canada vs. Puerto Rico Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for World Baseball Classic

Canada and Puerto Rico come into Tuesday night’s matchup on opposite sides of things. While the Pool A hosts have already clinched a spot in the quarterfinals after going 3-0, Canada has its backs up against the wall with two games remaining.

Canada beat Colombia 8-2 to open its tournament but then lost 4-3 to Panama on Sunday. A win tonight would go a long way, but the Canadians’ bigger matchup will be on Wednesday against Cuba, who it could pass with a head-to-head win, depending on the run differential.

While Puerto Rico has already advanced, they’ll still want to put on a good show in front of their fans before heading north for the quarterfinals. They also could still be knocked down to the runner-up in Pool A if Canada wins out.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Canada vs. Puerto Rico on Tuesday night.

Canada vs. Puerto Rico Odds & Run Line

Moneyline

Canada +205

Puerto Rico -260

Run Line

Canada +1.5 (-105)

Puerto Rico -1.5 (-115)

Total

8 (Over -115/Under -110)

Canada vs. Puerto Rico Probable Pitchers

Canada: Jordan Balazovic

Puerto Rico: Jose De Leon

Canada vs. Puerto Rico How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Hiram Bithorn Stadium – San Juan, PR

How to Watch (TV): Tubi

Canada vs. Puerto Rico Prediction and Pick

Both starting pitchers in this one have some MLB experience under their belt.

Canada’s Jordan Balazovic had a 4.44 ERA in 24.1 innings with Minnesota in 2023 before posting a 4.26 ERA in 57 innings in the KBO in 2024. He made his way back to North America last season, pitching in the Tigers’ minor-league system with varying results.

For Puerto Rico, Jose De Leon allowed three runs on eight hits in 6.2 innings in one start for the Red Sox last season. He’s pitched in seven different MLB seasons, but missed two due to injury. De Leon had an impressive 1.74 ERA in 31 innings in the Puerto Rican Winter League this year, though.

Neither of these teams exactly have great lineups. There are recognizable names on both sides, but they don’t have the firepower of a United States or Dominican Republic.

There have been 17 runs in Puerto Rico’s three games as well as Canada’s two, with the Canadiens scoring eight in their opener against Colombia. I don’t see that happening again tonight.

I’ll take the UNDER in what should be a tight game to determine seeding in Pool A.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-110)

