Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2

The Montreal Canadiens didn’t show any signs of fatigue in their 6-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday night.

After the Hurricanes scored 33 seconds into the game, Cole Caufield tied it up just 27 seconds later. That was one of four first-period goals by the Canadiens, who scored more goals in the 6-2 win than either the Senators or Flyers did in their four games against the Canes.

The Hurricanes will look to bounce back at home to avoid falling into a big 2-0 hole.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Canadiens vs. Hurricanes in Game 2 on Saturday, May 23.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Canadiens +1.5 (-148)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline

Canadiens +170

Hurricanes -205

Total

5.5 (Over -130/Under +110)

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Starting Goalies

Canadiens: Jakub Dobes (9-6, .911 SV%, 2.48 GAA)

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen (8-1, .932 SV%, 1.51 GAA)

Jakub Dobes stopped 26 of 28 shots he faced in the Game 1 win. He’s been strong in net this postseason for the Canadiens.

Frederik Andersen will look to bounce back from what was by far his worst start of the playoffs in Game 1, allowing five goals on 21 shots.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 22

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lenovo Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Canadiens record: 9-6

Hurricanes record: 8-1

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bets

Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bet

Seth Jarvis OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+135)

Seth Jarvis came to play in Game 1. He scored the opening goal on one of his five shots on goal in the game. Overall, the winger had eight shot attempts in Game 1.

Jarvis had a slow start to the playoffs but has ramped up recently. He’s gone OVER 3.5 SOG in three of his last four games, and had three SOG in the other one.

You can take OVER 2.5 SOG (-175) if you want a safer play, but I’m playing 4+ at plus odds.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Prediction and Pick

I grossly underestimated the Canadiens in Game 1. They didn’t back down, but instead punched the Hurricanes in the face en route to a blowout win.

The Hurricanes were the better team in the final two periods, but a lot of that could be due to score effects. Nevertheless, the Canadiens only had seven shots on goal at 5-on-5 in the final two frames after getting eight in the first period.

Rod Brind’Amour is going to have his team ready to play a defense-first game to slow down the Canadiens and limit odd-man rushes against.

Pick: UNDER 5.5 (+110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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