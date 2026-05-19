Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Series Prediction, Odds and Best Bet for NHL East Final (Carolina Favored Over Montreal)

The Carolina Hurricanes clinched their spot in the Eastern Conference Final but then had to wait over a week to find out their opponent. That was decided in Game 7 on Monday night when the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres in overtime.

The Hurricanes swept both the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers, although there were a few close games in each series. On the flip side, the Canadiens went to Game 7 against both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Sabres.

This will be the third time these teams have met up in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes eliminated the Canadiens in 2002 en route to a Stanley Cup Final loss, and in 2006 on their way to a Stanley Cup victory.

Let’s take a look at all the different series markets that are available, as well as my prediction for the Eastern Conference Final in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Series Odds

Canadiens: +225

Hurricanes: -275

The Hurricanes are once again big favorites in their third series of the playoffs. They are the top seed in the Eastern Conference and have been a perennial contender.

Carolina -275 odds imply a 73.33% chance of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Series Spread

Canadiens: +1.5 (+110)

Hurricanes: -1.5 (-135)

I’m a bit surprised that the Hurricanes are only -135 to win the series in six games or fewer. They’ve been dominant in these playoffs and have a huge rest advantage.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Series Correct Score

Hurricanes in 5: +320

Hurricanes in 6: +370

Hurricanes in 7: +450

Hurricanes in 4: +550

Canadiens in 7: +800

Canadiens in 6: +850

Canadiens in 5: +1500

Canadiens in 4: +3000

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Series Total Games

5.5 (Over -145/Under +115)

The oddsmakers aren’t so sure that this will be a long series. While some series were priced at -200 or higher to go OVER 5.5, the Eastern Conference Final is at just -145 to go at least six games.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Series Prediction

The Hurricanes will have had 11 days between games when they host the Canadiens in Game 1 on Thursday night. While some may argue that could be detrimental, the Canes didn’t show any signs of that in Game 1 against the Flyers a few weeks ago.

The Canadiens have to head down to Carolina to play Game 1 just a few nights after an emotional Game 7 win in Buffalo. They were outplayed in that game, and in Game 6 as well, but anything can happen in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Canadiens have dominated the Hurricanes in the regular season recently, though. They won all three meetings this season, outscoring the Canes 15-8, including two wins in March.

The Hurricanes have regularly been able to make it to the Eastern Conference Final in recent years, but then they fall flat against a superior opponent. This time, though, the Canes are the much better team on paper and haven’t shown many flaws through two rounds.

I really like the Hurricanes in this series, and I don’t think the Canadiens can win more than a game or two at the absolute most.

Pick: Hurricanes in 5 (-275, +320) / Hurricanes to win Game 1 & Series (-125)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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