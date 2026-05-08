Canadiens vs. Sabres Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2

The Buffalo Sabres kept rolling with a 4-2 win in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

The Sabres had a few extra days of rest after dispatching the Bruins in six games, while the Lightning took the Canadiens to Game 7 in their first-round series.

Can Buffalo take a 2-0 series lead on Friday night?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Canadiens vs. Sabres in Game 2 on Friday, May 8.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Canadiens +1.5 (-225)

Sabres -1.5 (+185)

Moneyline

Canadiens +114

Sabres -135

Total

5.5 (Over -125/Under +105)

Canadiens vs. Sabres Starting Goalies

Canadiens: Jakub Dobes (4-4, 2.28 GAA, .910 SV%)

Sabres: Alex Lyon (4-1, 1.30 GAA, .950 SV%)

Jakub Dobes has started every game in the playoffs for the Canadiens, while Alex Lyon took over the Buffalo net from Ukko-Pekka Lukkonen in the first round.

Canadiens vs. Sabres How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 8

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: KeyBank Center

How to Watch (TV): TNT, HBO Max

Canadiens record: 4-4

Sabres record: 5-2

Canadiens vs. Sabres Best NHL Prop Bets

Sabres Best NHL Prop Bet

Rasmus Dahlin OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-160)

I’m running this prop back after Rasmus Dahlin racked up four shots on goal in Game 1. That’s now four straight games with OVER 2.5 shots on goal, including five and four in his last two contests.

The defenseman was named a Norris Trophy finalist on Thursday, and he’s been showing why in the playoffs. He shoots even more at home, firing six shots on goal in Game 2 against the Bruins last round.

I would play this up to OVER 3.5 SOG (+145) and possibly even OVER 4.5 SOG (+320) given Dahlin’s recent performance.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Prediction and Pick

The Canadiens put up a good fight against the Sabres in Game 1, all things considered. They were on the road and only had two days off after surviving Game 7 in Tampa Bay on Sunday evening.

Montreal outshot the Sabres 28-16 in all situations, including 18-11 at 5-on-5. Each team registered 20 scoring chances at 5-on-5 as well.

The Sabres aren’t infallible at home, as we saw with the Bruins winning two games in Buffalo.

I’ll take the Habs as a road underdog in a series that should go at least six games.

Pick: Canadiens +114

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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