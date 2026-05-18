Canadiens vs. Sabres Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 7

It all comes down to this.

The Buffalo Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Monday night.

The Sabres went down 3-1 in Game 6, but scored seven unanswered goals in Montreal to force Game 7 back in Buffalo. Home ice hasn’t necessarily been a huge advantage in this series, though, with both teams going 2-1 on the road thus far.

This will be the second Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the second for the Canadiens. They beat the Lightning 2-1 in Tampa Bay in the first round.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Canadiens vs. Sabres in Game 7 on Monday, May 18.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Canadiens +1.5 (-270)

Sabres -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline

Canadiens -108

Sabres -112

Total

5.5 (Over +105/Under -125)

Canadiens vs. Sabres Starting Goalies

Canadiens: Jakub Dobes (7-6, 2.59 GAA, .906 SV%)

Sabres: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3-2, 3.36 GAA, .875 SV%)

Both teams used both goalies in Game 6, but I’d expect Jakub Dobes and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to start in Game 7.

Dobes has started all 13 playoff games for Montreal, and Luukkonen stopped all 18 shots he faced in relief in Game 6.

Canadiens vs. Sabres How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: KeyBank Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Canadiens record: 7-6

Sabres record: 7-5

Canadiens vs. Sabres Best NHL Prop Bets

Sabres Best NHL Prop Bet

Zach Benson OVER 0.5 Points (-125)

Zach Benson has been one of the best players in the playoffs for the Sabres, and he got rewarded with a promotion to the top line in Game 6. That paid immediate dividends for Buffalo as Benson scored a goal and added an assist for his second multi-point game of the series.

After putting up 43 points in 65 regular season games, Benson has 9 points in 12 games this postseason. He’s recorded eight of those points in his last seven games, including six points in this series.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Prediction and Pick

Things usually tighten up as we get deeper into the series, especially in elimination games, but that hasn’t been the case in this series. So while a Game 7 is usually a low-scoring affair, I expect the Canadiens and Sabres to buck the trend tonight.

There were nine goals in Game 5 and then the Sabres scored eight goals themselves last contest. The total for most games in this series was set at 6 or 6.5, and now we’re getting a 5.5 with plus-odds to the OVER in Game 7.

Both offenses have been clicking, and neither team has been strong between the pipes. I’m expecting another high-scoring game tonight, and I’d consider laddering this total up as well.

Pick: OVER 5.5 (+105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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