Cardinals Remain Dead Last in Super Bowl Odds Despite Reportedly Hiring Mike LaFleur

The Arizona Cardinals are set to hire their next head coach, but it hasn't changed the franchise's outlook for the 2026 season.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are targeting Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as their next head coach, as the two sides are working to finalize a five-year contract. LaFleur helped Matthew Stafford and the Rams have one of the most explosive offenses in the league in the 2025 season.

ESPN sources: the Arizona Cardinals are targeting Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as their next head coach. The two sides still are working to finalize a five-year deal. pic.twitter.com/cwhUoH0scU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2026

Even though Arizona has zeroed in on LaFleur as its next head coach, the Cardinals are +20000 to win the Super Bowl next season, tied for dead last in the odds at DraftKings. Arizona won just three games in the 2025 season under Jonathan Gannon, and it lost nine in a row to close out the campaign.

Arizona is tied with the Miami Dolphins for the worst odds to win the Super Bowl next season, and indictment of the team's tricky quarterback situation. Arizona benched Kyler Murray during the 2025 season in favor of Jacoby Brissett, but it did not result in the team winning any more games. Now, it appears the Cardinals will look to move on from Murray and find a new signal-caller for the 2026 season.

Arizona seems to be betting on LaFleur's experience as an offensive coordinator helping the team develop a quarterback going forward. After a few rough seasons with the New York Jets, LaFleur has become one of the hottest names in the coaching cycle after working under Sean McVay since the start of the 2023 season.

The Cardinals play in a tough NFC West that saw three teams make the playoffs and two make the NFC title game (the Rams and Seattle Seahawks) this season. So, a turnaround in the 2026 season may be unlikely, and the betting odds certainly reflect that.

Once Arizona makes a call on the quarterback position, whether it is a veteran, a rookie or a return to Murray under center, that will likely make or break LaFleur's first season as a head coach.

