Cardinals vs. Bills Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1 (Prime Matchup for James Conner)
The new-look Buffalo Bills have an interesting matchup at home in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, who finished the 2023 season strong once quarterback Kyler Murray returned from a torn ACL.
Buffalo is a heavy favorite (six points) in this game, but today we’re focusing on the prop market – specifically anytime touchdown scorers – rather than a total or a side.
Arizona is hoping that rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. will boost its offense around Murray, while Josh Allen and the Bills are seeing who will step up to replace Stefon Diggs (traded to Houston) and Gabe Davis (signed with Jacksonville) in the offense in 2024.
With the total up at 47 in this game, we could see several touchdowns on Sunday. Here’s a look at my three favorite players to bet to score in Week 1.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Cardinals vs. Bills
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- James Conner Anytime TD Scorer (+170)
- Trey McBride Anytime TD Scorer (+175)
- Ray Davis Anytime TD Scorer (+500)
James Conner Anytime TD Scorer (+170)
It’s hard to find a much better matchup for James Conner in Week 1.
The Arizona running back finished last season with seven rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores in 13 games, and he should be the favorite for red-zone carries in 2024.
He’s taking on a Buffalo team that allowed 19 rushing scores and 4.6 yards per carry (the fifth most in the NFL) last season.
Murray is a threat to vulture some stuff at the goal line, but Conner should get a few looks in the red zone – if Arizona’s offense can get there consistently – in Week 1.
Trey McBride Anytime TD Scorer (+175)
Last season, Trey McBride established some great chemistry with Murray, catching 53 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns over the final eight weeks of the season.
McBride was targeted 66 times over that stretch (over eight per game), and he doesn’t have a ton of competition for targets outside of Harrison Jr. in this offense.
With so much uncertainty around the Bills’ passing game, McBride is far and away my favorite player to bet to catch a touchdown this week.
Ray Davis Anytime TD Scorer (+500)
If you don’t want to lay the -125 price on Allen to find the end zone on the ground, rookie running back Ray Davis is worth a dart throw in this game.
James Cook struggled at times running between the tackles last season, and Latavius Murray saw a lot of goal-line work for the Bills. Cook finished with just two rushing scores despite totaling over 1,000 rushing yards, which means Allen and Davis are going to be leaned on in the red zone.
If Davis takes the Murray work, he could find himself punching in a short score on Sunday.
