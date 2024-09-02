Cardinals vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1 (Arizona Undervalued?)
Josh Allen and the new-look Buffalo Bills are nearly favored by a touchdown in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season when they host Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
Allen and the Bills lost a few key players at receiver – Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis – but they’ve retooled around their star quarterback by adding Curtis Samuel and drafting Keon Coleman.
Buffalo, despite a slow start, still won the AFC East last season, and it’ll look to do that again even though the New York Jets are the current favorites to do so in 2024.
As for the Cardinals, they’re looking to build on a strong finish to the 2023 season where they went 3-5 with Kyler Murray under center. The Cards’ 4-13 finish allowed them to pick Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they could be a frisky team in the NFC under head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Let’s break down the odds, betting trends, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 1 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Cardinals vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cardinals +6 (-110)
- Bills -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: +225
- Bills: -278
Total
- 48 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cardinals vs. Bills How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 8
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bills Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Cardinals record: 0-0
- Bills record: 0-0
Cardinals vs. Bills Betting Trends
- The Cardinals were 9-8 against the spread last season.
- Arizona was 4-5 against the spread as a road underdog last season.
- The Cardinals went 3-5 straight up with Kyler Murray in the 2023 season.
- Buffalo was 8-11 against the spread in the 2023 season.
- The Bills went 5-5 against the spread as home favorites last season.
- The OVER was 10-7 in the Cardinals’ 17 games in 2023.
- The UNDER was 11-8 in the Bills’ 19 games in 2023.
Cardinals vs. Bills Injury Report
Cardinals Injury Report
- Tip Reiman – questionable
Bills Injury Report
- Mitchell Trubisky – questionable
- Quintin Morris – questionable
- Curtis Samuel – questionable
Cardinals vs. Bills Key Players to Watch
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray: The impact of Murray can’t go unnoticed for the Cardinals. They went 1-8 without him last season and 3-5 with him, and the star quarterback now has a shiny new weapon in rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. on the outside. Murray finished the 2023 season with 1,799 passing yards, 10 scores and five picks in eight games. He also ran for 244 yards and three scores.
Buffalo Bills
Dalton Kincaid: With Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis no longer in Buffalo, second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid could see a massive role in this Bills offense. Oddsmakers have set his receiving yards prop total at 51.5 in Week 1. Kincaid finished his rookie season with 73 catches for 673 yards and two touchdowns.
Cardinals vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
Call me crazy, but I like Arizona a ton in this game – and honestly this season – especially if it is getting six points.
The Cardinals should have an improved offensive attack now that Murray is healthy for a full season and Harrison Jr. is in the fold, and young tight end Trey McBride was a breakout star for Arizona in 2023.
There’s a ton of questions for Buffalo offensively, and while I think Josh Allen is an elite player, he does have a tendency to turn the ball over. That coupled with a bunch of new faces on offense, could lead to a slow start for the Bills.
They still should win this game at home, but laying nearly a touchdown in Week 1 is too rich for my blood.
I’ll take Arizona to cover after how well it played with Kyler last season.
Pick: Cardinals +6 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.