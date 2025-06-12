Cardinals vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 12
The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will meet vying for ground in the AL Central in Milwaukee on Thursday. St. Louis sits five games behind the lead with Milwaukee a half game behind it.
Both teams look to get back into the win column as the Cardinals were just swept by Toronto and the Brewers have lost three of their last four games.
There’s an intriguing pitching matchup on tap with Cards veteran ace Sonny Gray (7-1, 3.35 ERA), who is hot off six shutout innings in last Friday’s 5-0 win over the Dodgers, facing Brewers top pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski (0-0, --.-- ERA) in his major league debut.
Let’s break down how they’ll stack up in Thursday’s series opener
Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cardinals -1.5 (+122)
- Brewers +1.5 (-146)
Moneyline
- Cardinals (-126)
- Brewers (+108)
Total
- Over 7.5 (-118)
- Under 7.5 (-104)
Cardinals vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Cardinals: Sonny Gray (7-1, 3.35 ERA)
- Angels: Jacob Misiorowski (0-0, --.-- ERA)
Cardinals vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN Wisconsin, FDSN Midwest
- Cardinals Record: 36-32
- Brewers Record: 36-33
Cardinals vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jacob Misiorowski Under 3.5 Hits Allowed (+120 at BetMGM)
This is probably the best value prop for the Brewers’ highly anticipated pitching prospect in his debut performance. Misiorowski has posted an outstanding 1.09 WHIP through 71 innings of Triple-A ball. He’s throwing a smokey fastball that peaks at 103 mph while striking out 11.37 hitters per nine.
St. Louis can get hits, totaling the fifth most in MLB, but it isn’t as dangerous on the road, holding a .258/.311/.369 slash line. I’m looking for Misiorowski to carry his momentum into American Family Field on Thursday.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
With the above in mind, I’m targeting the home underdog value of the Brewers. The Cardinals have produced more wRC+, standing as the more consistent offense overall, but even if Misiorowski does implode, Milwaukee’s bullpen projects to be more effective with a 3.79 xFIP vs. St. Louis’ 3.99.
Gray is throwing with excellent command, but the last time he faced the Brewers on April 26, he was rattled for a 4.5 ERA over six innings and allowed a mediocre offense to hit a .292 average against himHe’s been significantly worse on the road this year, allowing a 4.57 ERA.
Pick: Brewers (+108 at FanDuel)
