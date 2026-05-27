Cardinals vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 27

The Milwaukee Brewers have opened up a 3.5-game lead atop the NL Central, winning seven of their last 10 games while pushing their season-long run differential to plus-77 in the process.

Milwaukee is one of the hottest teams in MLB, and it’s looking to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (second in the NL Central) on Wednesday afternoon. The Cardinals have been outscored 11-1 so far in this series, and they have a minus-9 run differential despite being five games over .500.

Dustin May (5.00 ERA) will get the ball for the Cards as they look to salvage the final game of this three-game set. May allowed four runs and six hits in his last start, which was a St. Louis loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Brewers have yet to announce a starter for Wednesday’s series finale, a sign that they could go with a bullpen game in this matchup. Milwaukee currently ranks eighth in MLB in bullpen ERA (3.34) this season.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction as the Brewers and Cardinals battle for position in a loaded NL Central division.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cardinals +1.5 (-168)

Brewers -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +128

Brewers: -155

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

St. Louis: Dustin May (3-5, 5.00 ERA)

Milwaukee: TBA

Cardinals vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 1:40 p.m. EST

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): Brewers.TV/Cardinals.TV

Cardinals record: 29-24

Brewers record: 32-20

Cardinals vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Dustin May UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (+113)

The Brewers are averaging just 8.02 strikeouts per game this season (10th in MLB), and they should be able to put the bat on the ball against May, who has struggled to induce weak contact in 2026.

The Cardinals righty ranks in the sixth percentile in hard-hit percentage this season, and he’s allowed 60 hits in just 54.0 innings of work. May also hasn’t been a dominant strikeout pitcher, punching out just 42 batters this season while ranking in the 13th percentile in whiff percentage and the 24th percentile in strikeout percentage.

Through 10 starts, the Cardinals righty has finished with four or fewer K’s seven times. I think he’s an easy fade candidate – especially at +113 – in this matinee matchup.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

Even though Milwaukee’s starter is up in the air, I think the Brewers are in a great spot to pull off the sweep on Wednesday afternoon.

St. Louis is 5-5 when May is on the mound in the 2026 season, but the young right-hander has an expected ERA in the 43rd percentile and has allowed three or more runs in five of his 10 starts. St. Louis has won just one of May’s four outings in the month of May.

Milwaukee has improved to 18-11 at home this season, and it has been clearly the better team in this series, holding the St. Louis offense to just one run. The Cards have dropped to 14th in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) as a result.

I’ll trust the Brewers to keep up this hot stretch of play, especially since they have a far better run differential than St. Louis this season. I think that’s an indicator that the Brew Crew’s run to the top of the NL Central hasn’t been a fluke over the last few weeks.

Pick: Brewers Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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